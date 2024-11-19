Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry craft designer Rachel Gallagher will showcase her Nómada brand of handcrafted jewellery and Donegal Tweed bags at the Guildhall Craft Fair this weekend.

Rachel’s creations are inspired by the rugged natural landscapes and colours of the North West.

“I'm really looking forward to this market because it will be my first time exhibiting in The Guildhall and it feels really special as a Derry Girl to be involved,” she admits.

“It's such a beautiful backdrop and I think it will have a really nice atmosphere for all the crafters and shoppers. I can't wait to meet new people and hopefully see some familiar faces.”

Rachel’s business started when inspiration hit during her time in Canada.

“A few years after graduating I moved to Canada for a couple of years, while I was there I worked at a couple of inspiring, creative jobs - one in textiles for interiors and another in the craft yarn industry.

“I was able to observe how small, creative businesses thrived because they were always my favourite places to shop and explore.

“In my spare time, I would be creating bags and jewellery, mainly as a hobby but then interest grew.”

Her return to Ireland to work full time and then the birth of her daughter Nóra led to her decision to take the plunge of turning her pastime into a sustainable business.

She has since launched the brand’s online store and has exciting ambitions to open her own premises in the future.

“Over the last year, we have put a lot of focus on growing the brand, creating a website and attending more markets and pop ups.

“Seeing my designs worn is a real highlight, a lot of pieces appeal to brides, so it's really special seeing those images from such an important day in someone's life.

“Some day I would admire having a more permanent space - a space where customers can visit and feel inspired,” she added.

The Guildhall Craft Fair returns on Friday 22nd to November 24, and hopes to showcase a range of craft items created by craft design-makers and artisan food producers throughout Ireland. For opening hours and full details of the traders taking part visit derrystrabane.com/craftfair.