Derry Diocese clerical changes confirmed by Bishop Donal McKeown
Rev John McDevitt, PP Steelstown and Adm Culmore is to be PP Clonmany and PP Culdaff.
Rev Sean O’Donnell, CC Three Patrons, to be PP Melmount and PP Sion Mills.
Rev Declan McGeehan, CC Cappagh, to be PP Steelstown and Adm Culmore.
Rev Malachy Gallagher, CC Melmount and CC Sion Mills, to be CC Cappagh.
Rev Stephen Ward, CC Long Tower, to be CC Three Patrons.
Rev Peter O’Kane, ceasing diocesan role as Training in Evangelisation and Adult Faith Formator and becoming lecturer, St Patrick’s College, Maynooth.
Rev Michael Doherty, PP Melmount and PP Sion Mills and Rev Charles Logue, CC Clonca, to retire.
Rev Kevin Doherty, on loan from the Archdiocese of Dublin, Adm Clonmany and Adm Culdaff, to return to ministry in Dublin.
Bishop McKeown said: “I thank the priests who so generously made themselves available for these appointments.”
