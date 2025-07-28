Derry Diocese clerical changes confirmed by Bishop Donal McKeown

The Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown has confirmed a number of clerical changes for the diocese, which will become effective from August 30.

Rev John McDevitt, PP Steelstown and Adm Culmore is to be PP Clonmany and PP Culdaff.

Rev Sean O’Donnell, CC Three Patrons, to be PP Melmount and PP Sion Mills.

Rev Declan McGeehan, CC Cappagh, to be PP Steelstown and Adm Culmore.

Bishop of Derry Dr Donal McKeown.

Rev Malachy Gallagher, CC Melmount and CC Sion Mills, to be CC Cappagh.

Rev Stephen Ward, CC Long Tower, to be CC Three Patrons.

Rev Peter O’Kane, ceasing diocesan role as Training in Evangelisation and Adult Faith Formator and becoming lecturer, St Patrick’s College, Maynooth.

Rev Michael Doherty, PP Melmount and PP Sion Mills and Rev Charles Logue, CC Clonca, to retire.

Rev Kevin Doherty, on loan from the Archdiocese of Dublin, Adm Clonmany and Adm Culdaff, to return to ministry in Dublin.

Bishop McKeown said: “I thank the priests who so generously made themselves available for these appointments.”