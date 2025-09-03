St Eugene's Cathedral is to join the celebration of the canonisation of a young man with deep faith, Carlo Acutis, who is set to become a saint this Sunday in St. Peter's Square in Rome.

Blessed Carlo Acutis, the first millennial to be canonised, was known "as the kid in jeans and sneakers".

He died of leukaemia at just 15 years of age in 2006. Carlo had a passion for holiness, focusing his life on the Eucharist in order to grow in his relationship with Jesus.

"The more we receive the Eucharist," he said, "the more we will become like Jesus."

Carlo tried to attend Mass every day and spend time in prayer at Eucharistic Adoration, believing that "when we put ourselves before Jesus in the Eucharist, we become saints."

To celebrate the canonisation, St Eugene’s Cathedral will be holding a veneration of first class relics with a rosary and music, this Sunday, September 7, from 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm. Bishop Donal McKeown will be holding a Mass of Thanksgiving at 7:00 pm. The Diocese has said everyone is welcome to the celebrations.

Blessed Carlo Acutis, a tech genius and known as "God's influencer," was beatified on October 10, 2020.

Carlo has been credited with miracles, including the healing of a child from a pancreatic disease in 2020, which was attributed to his intercession.

In 2024, Pope Francis acknowledged a second medical miracle attributed to Carlo, the recovery of a Costa Rican woman from a brain haemorrhage, an outcome doctors had doubted. Her mother had prayed for Acutis' intercession.

A statue of the teenager was unveiled in St Eugene’s Cathedral in 2023. The statue of Blessed Carlo Acutis was commissioned to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Irish cathedral.

Previously, a spokesperson for the Diocese said: “Carlo is a powerful example of faith for young people. Having his statue in the Cathedral encourages young people to come to the Cathedral to pray and it makes the Cathedral a place to pray for young people.

"The statue was carved in Italy in the factory of Ferdinard Stuflesser. Carlo’s mother Antonia has gifted the Cathedral a lock of his hair which will be beside the statue in a reliquary."

Those unable to attend in person can watch the mass online here: https://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html