Derry director 'breaks' with tradition ahead of '9 to 5' musical

Michael Poole, who is the Director for Londonderry Musical Society's forthcoming production of ‘9 to 5’ the Musical, also plays rugby for City of Derry Third XV.

And, it was during a match for the Judges Road club, that Michael broke his hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the actor and lecturer remembered the old adage 'the show must go on' and soldiered on to finish the match despite his injury.

Michael Poole, who is the Director for Londonderry Musical Society's forthcoming production of 9 to 5 the Musical, broke his arm recently, but declared the show must go on.

And he's still working hard putting the cast of 9 to 5 through their paces.

‘9 to 5’ The Musical, which runs in the Millennium Forum from March 29 to April 1, is Michael's fourth show with LMS as director, having appeared on stage with them in Annie Get Your Gun, The King and I, Oliver and Sister Act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lecturer in Performing Arts at NWRC, last year he completed a walk from Mizen to Malin to raise funds for Air Ambulance and Vasculitis Awareness.

Tickets are on sale now for the hilarious musical at www.millenniumforum.co.uk