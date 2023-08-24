News you can trust since 1772

Derry dog owners warned to 'be vigilant' as dog taken in van while on a walk

Dog owners in Derry have been warned to ‘be vigilant’ while walking their dogs after a report a dog was taken in a van.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 24th Aug 2023, 09:22 BST- 1 min read
Locals enjoy a stroll in a picturesque St Columb’s Park. DER2120GS – 010Locals enjoy a stroll in a picturesque St Columb’s Park. DER2120GS – 010
The elderly dog was walking with it’s owner when it was lifted in a white van but was dropped off shortly after.

The owner contacted St Columb’s Animal Rescue Centre who posted on Facebook: “The elderly dog was walking off lead ahead of his owner in the Prehen Woods area of Waterside, Derry. A white van was seen stopping and lifting the dog and then driving off. Fortunately the dog was soon found further along the road and is safe and well now back with his owner. It is believed the person(s) who lifted him, realised that he was an elderly dog and dumped him back out from the van again.

“The police have been notified about this incident. If anyone else has seen a white van acting suspiciously in this area, please contact the page or the police directly.”

“Please be extremely vigilant when out walking your dogs especially around this area.”

