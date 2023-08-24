Derry dog owners warned to 'be vigilant' as dog taken in van while on a walk

The owner contacted St Columb’s Animal Rescue Centre who posted on Facebook: “The elderly dog was walking off lead ahead of his owner in the Prehen Woods area of Waterside, Derry. A white van was seen stopping and lifting the dog and then driving off. Fortunately the dog was soon found further along the road and is safe and well now back with his owner. It is believed the person(s) who lifted him, realised that he was an elderly dog and dumped him back out from the van again.