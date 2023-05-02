Troy is around one or two-years-old and was rescued after a picture of him found in Gransha grounds went ‘viral’ at the end of December. No owners ever came forward for Troy and the little pup has been struggling with kennel life since then.

Troy is described as the ‘best kisser in Rainbow’ and the staff do everything they can do get the loveable dog out of the centre to spend time with him but it’s not always possible with the amount of animals in their care.

A spokesperson for Rainbow said: “Troy is the friendliest, most affectionate wee boy. He’s vert anxious when he’s at the centre but turns into a new dog when h’s out and given attention. He would need a calm, settled home who preferably have bully breed experience. Troy loves getting out and about so his new owners need to be active and also would need to be able to spend a lot of time with him.”

Left, a photo of Troy when he was found in Gransha grounds which went 'viral' at the time on December 30. Troy is still waiting to be rehomed.

To enquire about Troy, email [email protected] to request a Dog Application Form.

Troy loves being away from the Rainbow Rehoming centre when staff and volunteers take him for walks.