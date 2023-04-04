Staff and volunteers in the organisation are completely enamoured by the five-years-old dog they’ve nicknamed ‘super-dog’ and are desperately hoping the perfect home will come along soon to give the ‘lovable’ dog a fresh start.

Anna Hyndman, a volunteer with the organisation said, “The girls here are absolutely crazy about Finn. One of our volunteers in particular, Carol, is just so in love with him. Carol has put so much work and love into him and she always comes to walk him and take him out on adventures. She would take Finn home in a heartbeat but unfortunately her circumstances don’t suit him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Finn came into our care as an unwanted pet during 2021. He was adopted but was returned last year so now we have to make sure this is the perfect home for him.

Collie-cross Finn who has been waiting to be adopted from Rainbow Rescue and Rehoming Centre for a year.

"Finn really needs to get to know people before he can trust them and because he has issues, he needs an owner with plenty of experience and confidence. We have had a few enquiries about him but none have been right.

"When we do find someone we think is the right match for Finn, they’ll have to come meet him a few times and take it all very slow to make sure he can trust them. Finn can be fearful of new people when they come to his pen and he reacts the only way he knows how; by barking at them to make them go away. Once he knows he can trust someone, though, he’s the best boy and is full of love and so, so loyal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s highly intelligent and obedient and can give high fives, shake paws, sit, stay still and he can balance a treat on his nose. He embraces new experiences with confidence and adventures with a big smile on his face - greeting every dog and human he meets with a friendly cool and casual demeanour. Finn travels well in a car and was extremely well behaved when he travelled to Portrush on the train.He also adores water and after a paddle is very well behaved for his towel dry.

To enquire about Finn or any other dogs in Rainbow, email [email protected] to request a Dog Application Form and mention Finn in the email.

Collie-cross Finn who has been waiting to be adopted from Rainbow Rescue and Rehoming Centre for a year.

Collie-cross Finn who has been waiting to be adopted from Rainbow Rescue and Rehoming Centre for a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collie-cross Finn who has been waiting to be adopted from Rainbow Rescue and Rehoming Centre for a year.

Rainbow volunteer Carol always takes Finn on special outings and he 'trives' being away from the centre.