The show will take place on Saturday, October 22 in Eglinton Equestrian Centre and will have prizes for the Cutest Pup, Waggiest Tail and the best Halloween costume, among others.

Catherine Magill is inviting everyone to come along and join in. She said: “We’re delighted to be able to host this ‘Howloween’ dog show again and have dog-lovers come together to celebrate our pets. These shows are always lots of fun for the dogs themselves as well as their owners and one lucky owner will even go home knowing that they have the cutest pup in Derry!

"One of the best things about these shows for me, part from having so many dogs in one place, is seeing some of the dogs we’ve rescued and rehomed in the past. You can really see the difference the rescues and their new owners make to each other's lives and it really makes it all worthwhile. We’ve had a really tough year this year with a huge number of unwanted pets coming through our doors and, like all animal rescues, we’re struggling to pay our bills and keep the doors open too. This event will enable us to rescue so many more cats and dogs and help them find a happy furever home.”

Entries cost £3 each or enter two classes for £5. Entries can be made on the day or by contacting SCARR on Facebook. There will also be stalls and a tombola and business owners who would like to have a stand at the event or sponsor a class can contact SCARR on Facebook.

"The show is open to everyone,” said Catherine. “You don’t have to have any sort of experience to take part and it’s all just a bit of fun, where dogs and their owners can socialise and make new friends. Dog-lovers who don’t have a pet of their own can also come along for free and watch the puppies strut their stuff.”

The classes are as follows:

Cutest Pup (sponsored by Bark ‘N’ Baths)

Golden oldie (sponsored by Whistlers Dog Grooming)

Waggiest Tail (sponsored by Drumagore Dog Training & Behaviour)

Fancy dress

Scrumptious and Small (sponsored by Barking Mad)

Mighty Medium (sponsored by Marble Hill Skincare)

Large and in charge (sponsored by Bluegrass Horse Feeds)

Prettiest girl (sponsored by The Scullery)

Handsome boy (sponsored by Natures Heart)

Best trick (sponsored by Doggys Day Out Dog Walking Service)

Best child handler (sponsored by Drumagore Dog Training & Behaviour)

Best rescue (sponsored by Taggart's Famous Liver Cake)

