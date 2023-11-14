Parents are being offered the opportunity to learn more about their entitlement to financial support with registered childcare costs and any other benefits at a drop in clinic in the Holywell Trust in Derry.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The clinic on Wednesday November 15 is being hosted by the Employers For Childcare who will have a Family Benefits Advisor in attendance to give free, confidential advice to parents and carers on accessing help towards registered childcare costs.

The Advisor will carry out benefit entitlement checks to ensure people are aware of all the financial support they are entitled to and how to apply for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Employers For Childcare said the event is a useful way for working parents, or those considering moving into work, to discover their own personal eligibility for support.

Assistance with childcare costs will be one of the things people can get information on at the event. (File picture Niall Carson/PA Wire)

“Many people don’t realise that even if they are working they may still be entitled to financial help,” he said.

“Whether it’s a first-time parent wanting to know what support is available, someone considering altering their hours of work or a family member living with a disability or additional needs, the advisor will be available to work out what is best for each individual circumstances.”

The benefits covered include support for working parents towards registered childcare costs through Universal Credit, Tax-Free Childcare and Tax Credits.

In addition, as many households are receiving notification of having to move to Universal Credit, the advisor can also check how moving from existing benefits such as Income Support, Housing Benefit, Tax Credits and sickness or disability benefits could affect household entitlement.

The event will take place at Holywell Trust on Bishop Street.

The drop in clinic will take place from 10am – 2pm on Wednesday, November 15 at Holywell Trust, 10 Bishop Street Derry and no registration is necessary.