Derry drop-in event for parents: Free advice on tax credits, benefits and childcare costs
and live on Freeview channel 276
The clinic on Wednesday November 15 is being hosted by the Employers For Childcare who will have a Family Benefits Advisor in attendance to give free, confidential advice to parents and carers on accessing help towards registered childcare costs.
The Advisor will carry out benefit entitlement checks to ensure people are aware of all the financial support they are entitled to and how to apply for it.
A spokesperson for Employers For Childcare said the event is a useful way for working parents, or those considering moving into work, to discover their own personal eligibility for support.
“Many people don’t realise that even if they are working they may still be entitled to financial help,” he said.
“Whether it’s a first-time parent wanting to know what support is available, someone considering altering their hours of work or a family member living with a disability or additional needs, the advisor will be available to work out what is best for each individual circumstances.”
The benefits covered include support for working parents towards registered childcare costs through Universal Credit, Tax-Free Childcare and Tax Credits.
In addition, as many households are receiving notification of having to move to Universal Credit, the advisor can also check how moving from existing benefits such as Income Support, Housing Benefit, Tax Credits and sickness or disability benefits could affect household entitlement.
The drop in clinic will take place from 10am – 2pm on Wednesday, November 15 at Holywell Trust, 10 Bishop Street Derry and no registration is necessary.
For more information on childcare and parental benefits visit www.employersforchildcare.org or email [email protected].