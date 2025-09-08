Derry DUP MLA brands opposition to British Military at Derry Jobs Fair a 'failure of political leadership’

DUP MLA Gary Middleton has called the opposition to the British Military's attendance at the cross-border job fair in Foyle Arena an utter failure of nationalist political leadership.

Speaking in the Northern Ireland Assembly at Stormont on Monday, Mr Middleton said: “One of the most significant employers, the Ministry of Defence and our armed forces sector, has been told that they are not welcome here by the SDLP, Sinn Fein, and the independents.

“To deny people in my constituency the right to engage with this employer is disgraceful… Once again, a complete and utter failure of leadership from nationalism in my constituency.”

Mr. Middleton further stated his belief that Unionists in Derry are merely 'tolerated.'

Gary Middleton MLA.

“Unionists are just about tolerated by nationalist leadership in our city; even small gestures are too big for some. A portrait of His Majesty the King was offered to the council following the coronation: ‘You can have it, but just not in our premises’. Coronation celebrations: ‘Do it, but don’t involve us.’ A jobs fair: ‘Yes, you can have it, but only employers who conform to our outlook.’

“This is the reality for unionists in my constituency. There are those who talk of the Derry model, but if this is the model that nationalists seek for their shared island, then they are even more deluded than I thought.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson has also criticised the stance of the elected representatives in Derry.

Responding to the opposition, Mr Robinson said: “This Jobs Fair is hosted by the Department for Communities and under a DUP Minister we will always defend and support those from Northern Ireland who wish to pursue a career within the Armed Forces.

Foyle Arena.

"It is notable that opposition to this jobs fair has been most vocal from parties who like to talk most loudly about equality and discrimination.”

Several Derry and Strabane Council members however have warned that a potential British Armed Forces presence was not acceptable to many people here and warned that such a stand at an upcoming job fair could lead to protests.

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson said: “The British Military has had a negative impact in this island over centuries, they’re not welcome on this island, and from our perspective they’re not welcome in any council event or venue.”

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney also opposed their involvement due to the Armed Forces’ “history in this city”.

“For young people who want to join the Armed Forces, there is ample opportunity for them to do that and they don’t need to do it in a council-run event."

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said a protest outside Foyle Arena, due to the stand, would drive people away from the Fair.

Citing Britain’s role in the war on Palestine, he said: “It would be a disaster when it comes to the point of the actual event, which is to encourage people to come and look for employment.”

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly said the “vast majority” of his constituents see the British Army as an “occupying army”.

“There’s a cemetery in the city, and there are cemeteries right throughout Ireland, full of people murdered by this occupying army,” he said. “We should have absolutely nothing to do with them.”

The Jobs Fair runs from 11am to 2pm at Foyle Arena.