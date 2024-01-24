Click Energy staff pictured with Stefani Mearns, Supporter Fundraising Manager at NSPCC NI.

NSPCC helps protect children from abuse with vital services including Childline and therapeutic services for children and families across their Hubs in Belfast and Derry, their Speak Out, Stay Safe programme in schools and Young Witness Service, supporting child victims and witnesses. The charity also runs an adult helpline which provides advice and support for people contacting with child protection concerns.

The fundraising campaign was officially launched in January 2023, with Click Energy customers able to donate towards the charity each time they visited the top-up page online, via the app or by contacting the customer service line. The total raised by customer donations was then matched by the electricity supplier as part of the overall donation.

Over the course of the year, Click Energy also took part various other activities to support the charity, including bucket collections, a sponsored hike up Slieve Donard, and sponsoring the production of a 2024 recipe calendar which is still available to purchase online: https://the-gourmet-boys-friends-recipe-calendar-2024---in-aid-of-nspc.square.site/

Stefani Mearns, Supporter Fundraising Manager at NSPCC NI, commented: “On behalf of the team at NSPCC Northern Ireland, I would like to thank Click Energy and its customers for their support during our charity partnership in 2023. We are incredibly grateful, and all funds raised will enable the NPSCC to be there for children and young people right here in Northern Ireland when they urgently need our support.”

Andy Porter, Managing Director at Click Energy, added: “We were delighted to be able to support NSPCC NI, who do such vital work in the community. It was great to see our valued customers get behind the campaign and donate whenever they could. We’d like to thank our customers and everyone who donated over the course of the year.”

Established in October 2015, Click Energy has previously supported successful fundraising appeals for Foyle Hospice, Samaritans, Diabetes UK NI, Action Cancer, and Independent Health and Care Providers (IHCP) to help with the supply of PPE during the Covid pandemic.