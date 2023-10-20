The well-known Derry estate agent and businessman Robert Ferris, who has died.

Mr. Ferris died peacefully at Altnagelvin surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 19. He was in his 91st year.

The well-known businessman was born in 1933. He was a major figure in the civic life of Derry throughout the 20th century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1948, aged 15, he joined Leslie Stuart’s photography studio and remained in the job for three years.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert, Suzanne and Elsa Ferris pictured at the Millennium Forum.

He trained as a shirt-cutter in Welch Margetson on Carlisle Road. After three years, he rejoined the studios of Leslie Stuart when Mr. Thomas McCarter took over the business in 1954 and remained until 1964.

He went on to join the ‘Londonderry Sentinel’ who were based in Pump Street, but later moved to the Strand Road.

As a result of providing photographs for national and local papers, he met Mr. Tony Kearney at the entertainment centre, The Embassy Ballroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. Kearney owned the Melville hotel, Northern Counties hotel and the Embassy Court building and offered Mr. Ferris a job in managing the Embassy Court which included shops, offices and a ballroom.

Robert Ferris, on right, at an annual dinner in the White Horse Hotel for Institute Football Club, with from left, Joan Ferguson, Charlie Ferguson, Ground Development Committee, Trevor Hewitt, Chairman, and his wife Elsie Ferris. LS18-112KM10

He remained with this company until 1989 when he decided to open an Estate Agency in the Waterside; during his years within the previous company he had management duties, insurance responsibilities and was greatly involved in the restoration of bombed buildings during the years of the Troubles.

At one time he was a member of 21 committees including City Centre, Foyle Tourism Association, Londonderry Chamber of Trade (where he was previously chairman/ secretary), Foyle Development Association, Ebrington Centre, Maydown Group, Leonard Cheshire charity, Action Mental Health, Londonderry Hospital Management Board and NI Industrial Tribunal.

Mr. Ferris was a member of the Police Complaints Board and Standing Advisory Commission on Human Rights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 1996, he demonstrated a special interest in the development of Institute Football Club at Drumahoe.

Robert Ferris with the then First Minister Peter Robinson, after a sod cutting ceremony for the start of Institute FC's £1 million improvement scheme at the Riverside Stadium in Drumahoe.

For 41 years he was a Sunday School teacher with St. Peter’s Church of Ireland, Culmore Road, and a member of their select vestry. He still regularly attends church and their organised functions on a weekly basis.

He is mourned by his wife Elsa, children Deborah, Geoffrey and Hilary, and his wider family circle.