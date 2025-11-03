Derry estate agent Stephen McCarron says planning and water constraints blocking development

The hoops developers have to jump through to bring listed buildings back to life are ‘unquantifiable’, Derry estate agent Stephen McCarron has said.

Mr. McCarron described planning processes in the North as ‘difficult’.

He said: “People make applications that can sit in the system for three or four years. I can speak only from my experiences in the north-west, but my personal opinion is that there seems to be no will to change or improve that.

"If you have a listed building that you want to bring back to life, the hoops that you have to jump through are unquantifiable at times.”

Derry estate agent Stephen McCarron addressing the Stormont Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee.

Mr. McCarron, who is also a qualified chartered surveyor, made the remarks at a recent briefing of the Stormont Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee.

He was speaking as a board member of Propertymark, a professional body for property agents in the North.

"There is a game of ping-pong between statutory bodies as you try to get answers. Questions are raised, they go back and more questions are raised. We have to find a solution whereby we streamline the system and make it much more efficient,” he said.

Addressing the issued of dereliction Mr. McCarron pointed to incentives formerly provided to householders to renovate properties.

“I can recall a time when properties in Derry/Londonderry were sitting in states of disrepair, and the Housing Executive would give people grants to bring them back to life. The deal was simply this: you got your grant, you renovated your house, and you brought it back into liveable, habitable standards.

"If you sold it within three or five years, you paid that money back. The carrot was the grant, and the stick was that, if you sold the house, the Housing Executive wanted its money back.

“That model was plain and simple and easy to understand, and it had a positive effect on the communities that availed themselves of the service,” he said.

Mr. McCarron cited backlogs in water and sewerage infrastructure as a further impediment to development.

“A young, enterprising person who comes along will make decisions based on how they see the commercial viability. I accept what you have said: they will be aware that the planning system is slow and that the water infrastructure system is creaking, if not completely broken,” he told MLAs.