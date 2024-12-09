Derry event organiser hopes to reschedule DJ Alan Fitzpatrick after Storm Darragh disruption

Derry event organiser Project X, was set to bring techno DJ Alan Fitzpatrick to headline their third event on December 7, but was forced to try and reschedule in Storm Darragh’s wake.

The techno DJ was to perform in Storas Burnfoot, with an 800-capacity warehouse, where Project X held its first event. Project X was aiming to bring the techno DJ back to Derry since his last performance in 2019, when Alan Fitzpatrick headlined ‘We Are Together Festival’ in Ebrington Square.

Event organiser Conor Lynch, also known as Subtrax, from Project X said before the event that Alan Fitzpatricks performance was to be “a milestone for me and Project X.” Acts set to support Fitzpatrick were Project X members, Subtrax, Cian McFeely and Glasgow DJ, DOCO.

Project X announced the cancellation of the night in a social media post but also said they aimed to reschedule with Alan Fitzpatrick’s team.

Conor Lynch from Project X.

In the social media post, Project X said: “It is with a heavy heart that due to circumstances outside of ours, tonight's evening with Alan Fitzpatrick is cancelled. We have tried every single possible scenario to make it work and we have run into a problem every time.

“The weather conditions are so severe that all artist's flights have been cancelled and due to such short notice, no replacement acts are available. We are working with Alan’s team to reschedule for another date.”

Lastly, the organiser said that they would update fans as soon as possible.

Headliner Alan Fitzpatrick replied to the post, saying: “let’s get our rave on asap! Damn this weather.”

