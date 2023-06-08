Tony Doherty, Chair of the Bloody Sunday Trust. DER2145GS – 044

Various different events are planned for ‘Building a Culture of Resilience’, which takes place in the Museum of Free Derry and in Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin.

Tony Doherty, Chairperson of Bloody Sunday Trust said: “Extreme right-wing groups are targeting our communities, spreading misinformation and propaganda in an effort to manipulate people towards their sinister agenda.

“They have had some successes in mobilising some people around their messages of hate. They use social media and a number of strategies to achieve this, leading to violent incidents, including attacks on minority and marginalised groups. These events will look at how we can combat these challenges.”

Museum of Free Derry in Glenfada Park. DER0717GS009

Guests will include University of Bristol academic Dr Bethany Rebisz, acclaimed local film-maker Anne Crilly, and writers Dave Duggan, Sue Divin, Abby Oliveira and Tony Doherty, with other local authors.

There will also be music from Queen Grace, and contributions from INAR, Hope and Courage Collective, Trademark Belfast, Le Cheile, Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI), Buncrana For All, Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI), United Against Racism, and more.

All are welcome, and people are asked to pre-register on Eventbrite.

You can do so via:

There will be an unveiling of a new Bloody Sunday mural, ‘Innocent’, in Lisfannon Park, at 2pm on Thursday June 15.

Prior to this on Wednesday, June 14, Dr Bethany Rebisz, lecturer on the history of Modern Africa at the University of Bristol, will speak on The History of British Colonialism at 7pm in the Museum of Free Derry.

Other highlights include a panel discussion on ‘Fighting the Far Right, what works?’ chaired by Shane O Curry, Irish Network Against Racism.

This event will include speakers from Le Cheile, Dublin Communities Against Racism, United against Racism, Fermoy and Mallow Against Racism, Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI), Buncrana For All, Movement of Asylum Seekers Ireland (MASI).