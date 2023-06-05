The fun day was organised by the Edgar family, who’s son Jack died in December last year. Jack’s family wanted to give the young people who have been affected by suicide the chance to have fun while remembering the 20-year-old man. Children as young as five braved the leap, which was all in aid of the Inner City Assistance Team and Child and Adolescence Mental Health Service (CAMHS).

Tony Edgar said: “Thanks everyone for coming to support us today. Our family and friends are doing this for our Jack. We just wanted to give you the opportunity to jump for your loved ones, this is where the name ‘Jump for all Jacks’ came from – it’s about us supporting each other.

"At our Jack’s grave, there’s a plaque that says ‘It’s not the years in your life but the life in your years’, so today, we want to thank our Jack for giving us 20 great years. Although I’m not crying here today, it’s what I usually do around this stage and I’m sure you all do too. But today, we’re going to try and have a bit of fun to help the young ones who we think suicide passes by without them getting the help they deserve. We want to make them smile today and have a bit of fun, that’s what it’s all about.”

Jack Edgar's friends

The event was the final outing of Councillor Sandra Duffy as Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, before she handed over the title. She said: “I want to pay absolute tribute to Tony and Sabrina for the strength they have, bringing us all together today in a celebration of life. We’re remembering Jack and everyone who we have lost through suicide over the years.

"Today, I feel really privileged to be here. It’s my last event as Mayor of the city and district but this is really close to my heart from knowing Jack and all his friend group. Today is an emotional day but today is a celebration of life and I think we need to send that message out to our young people that they’re never a burden, their feelings are absolutely valid and please talk to us, because we’re all here. Your families, your friends, everybody is here to help. Lets celebrate the life that they had now but remember to take suicide off the table and have those conversations.”

Anyone in distress in NI can contact Lifeline 24/7 helpline can be contacted for free on 0808 808 8000 in confidence; The Samaritans can be contacted 24/7 on 02871 265511 or Freephone 116 123 in confidence; Children can contact Childline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 0800 1111 for any issue or by visiting www.childline.org.uk in confidence.

Mila and Olivia

Anyone in distress in RoI can contact Pieta House free on 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444; TEXT Crisis Textline Ireland on 50808 - a free 24/7 text service; Ring Samaritans 24/7 on freephone number 116-123.

Jack Edgar's mum Sabrina watches on.

People taking the plunge in Creggan Country Park during a family fun day to celebrate the lives of people who have died by suicide.