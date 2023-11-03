Derry family dedicating Foyle Hospice light to mum Iris this Christmas

Iris Walker

Every December, Foyle Hospice invites the community to come together with a local family to switch on the Christmas tree lights located on the Hospice grounds.

This year, Davy Walker, his wife Diane and their daughters Chloe and Lucy will be switching on the lights to remember their Mother and Grandmother Iris Walker who died at Foyle Hospice in July.

Iris received a cancer diagnosis in the months leading up to her only son’s wedding and did not disclose it to anyone. 10 years later the cancer returned and Iris, who lived with her son and his family, received care from Foyle Hospice at home and by the staff in the Inpatient Unit.

Iris with family

Davy explained: “Mum had been living with dementia for a number of years and was eventually diagnosed with bowel cancer.

“Before our wedding, she had been unwell and was in the hospital with what we thought was a routine appendectomy. She told us that she had to have her appendix out but did not tell us that she had been diagnosed with cancer. In the next ten years, we built an addition to the original house that I grew up in so that we could all be close.”

According to Davy, as her pain progressed, the Foyle Hospice nurses were called and Iris began receiving hospice care at home. He continued: “They were able to keep her symptoms under control and we were so happy to have their support.”

Unfortunately, after a fall at home, Iris was admitted to Altnagelvin Hospital where it was confirmed her cancer had spread considerably.

Davy said: “I can’t tell you how relieved we were when a bed became available in Foyle Hospice.

“It was clear that we were in the right place the first day we moved her in. Our nurse Gary was so attentive, he explained everything about the care that Mum would be receiving and then let us know about all of the support available to myself, Diane and the girls.“The care was nothing short of brilliant, they had everything we needed and we felt as looked after as Mum was.”

Throughout her life, Iris loved singing in the church choir and was an avid gardener - her garden was her pride and joy. Through the years she had joined a number of flower arranging clubs, given tours of her own garden and participated in the flower festivals benefitting the Foyle Hospice back when it was first opened. .

Davy continued: “We would not have wanted Mum to be anywhere but Foyle Hospice. They were a home away from home for us when we needed it the most. When Mum died, we knew that she had been free from pain and that she had the best care.

“The nurses also told us about the bereavement counselling and support that is available for everyone in the family and we know that they are there if we ever need it in the future.

“Our family will be forever grateful to Foyle Hospice; we know that without their support we would have struggled to provide the peaceful and dignified end that Mum and everyone deserves.”