OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA:A derry family are organising a Cancer Walk to raise awareness of Cervical Cancer.

David Hynes and his family are organising the 5km walk, which will take place on Sunday, November 27, starting from Sainsbury’s. David’s sister Joan was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last year so the family are organising the run to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms.

David said: “There’s a charity called Target Ovarian Cancer, who organise a walk every year in a few places in England as well as Belfast. My sister came up with the idea of having something similar in Derry to save us from travelling up to Belfast. I have raised some money for the charity before so I contacted them and they informed us that, although they can’t organise the run themselves, they would be more than happy for us to go ahead and do it.

"We have over 140 people signed up already and we’ll probably have more on the day so it looks like we might have more than the Belfast walk, which is great. We also have family in Munich, in Germany, so there’s about 20 people there who will go on a walk on the same day. There’s also family in Birmingham who will do it on the same day so it’s great that people are coming together in solidarity.

"The symptoms of ovarian cancer can sometimes be put down to something else. Bloating, for example, is a common symptom but someone could just think that they ate something that disagreed with them.

"I’ve walked Darkness Into Light before and I feel that it’s such a lovely thing to go to because you know everyone there is in the same boat and have the same experience so I’m hoping that this will be the same where people can come together and support each other.”

There will be T-shirts and few prizes for the winners of the walk/run, which has been sponsored by O'Neills, but the numbers are limited. People are advised to gather on the Quay at Sainsbury’s between 10.15 and 10.45 to set off at 11am for the walk and 11.30 for the run. The organisers can also collect donations on the day for Target Ovarian Cancer. For more information, search Cancer Walk Derry on Facebook.

