Derry family plans tribute to 'amazing' NICU team in baby Krishan's memory

‘Adorable’ little Krishan Chada, the son of Theresa and Sham, was born on November 3, 2022 at just 23 weeks and three days gestation, weighing 601g, in Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

The ‘bright’ and beautiful boy was cared for by the ‘amazing staff’ of the Royal’s NICU for three weeks before he very sadly passed away on November 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In that time, his parents were able to hold him, read him stories, hold his hand and spend precious time with their adored son.

Theresa and Sham Chada with their baby son, Krishan, when he was in the Royal NICU.

Speaking to the Journal, Theresa said they will ‘never be able to repay’ all those at the hospital who helped them make lifelong memories, but they want to say thank you in Krishan’s memory.

Along with a Go Fund Me event, which has raised £7000, Krishan and Sham have organised a ‘Scrub up for NICU’ fundraising dinner dance in the Waterfoot Hotel on April 22 next. They are asking everyone to attend to ‘scrub up’ for the event, just as the staff of NICU did every day for Krishan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theresa outlined how ‘no-one knows’ why Krishan arrived so early. She previously experienced five miscarriages before the birth of her daughter Esmée, during which she took medication. She took the ‘exact same’ medication with Krishan and she and Sham were hopeful when she reached the 12 week mark of her pregnancy.

As the pregnancy progressed, Theresa experienced several bleeds but was told this can sometimes occur and all was fine with the baby. A heavier bleed at 22 weeks, however, led to concern Krishan would arrive early and she was referred to the Royal Hospital – who specialise in micro-premature babies. It was hoped she would be kept there for a few weeks for observation and then return home to Derry. However, her waters broke that night and little Krishan was born a few hours later, ‘perfectly’.

He amazed his parents with his strength and alertness.

"He could lift his full wee head, which you didn’t think he would do for only being a wee tiny baby. He was big for his gestation and so strong,” said Theresa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theresa said that, as Krishan was doing so well, she and Sham ‘got their hopes up’ that their son would be ok. However, he became very sick, very quickly, and devastatingly passed away on November 23.

Theresa said her family holds so many precious memories of their time with Krishan, thanks to the ‘incredible’ team in The Royal Victoria NICU. They felt part of the NICU family and were fully involved in Krishan’s care, encouraged to hold him, change, feed, read and sing to him.

“We now have cherished memories of our baby boy thanks to this team of nurses, doctors, consultants, and midwives who scrubbed up every day and provided one-to-one support around the clock.”

"We were so afraid to do anything, as he was so small and I didn’t even know if we’d be allowed. But, they were so encouraging and explained everything. Everyone from the ambulance drivers to the doctors and nurses were just amazing. Krishan and all the other children were cared for by a team that worked 13-hour shifts and we really wanted to do something to say thank you, in Krishan’s memory.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theresa told how members of Krishan’s care team wore different coloured scrubs, depending on their speciality and this is how the ‘scrub up’ idea came about. They asked people to post a selfie on social media with ‘Scrub up for ICU’ and donate to Go Fund Me. The dinner dance is the second part of the fundraiser and will be compered by social media queen, Laura Donnelly, with a live band and DJ by Superstition. There will also be a raffle on the night, with lots of prizes.

Theresa and Sham have been left overwhelmed by the generosity of so many people and businesses towards their fundraiser and Theresa also paid tribute to her employer FinTru, who have been ‘incredible’ and Sham’s ‘brilliant’ employer ‘First Source,’ who have been ‘so, so good’ to them and very supportive.

She told how Krishan’s birth and life have brought them many blessings, including new friendships and said she has spoken to so many families who have experienced the heartbreaking loss of a baby.

"There are a lot of families who go through this heartbreak and it’s not talked about nearly enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The kindness of people, whether it be colleagues, friends or even strangers, has really kept us going. Being off on maternity leave without your baby is hard, but doing something in his memory has just kept us going. We’ve joined SANDS and we’re taking every opportunity to open the doors and see what we can do to help us and also someone else. “

Theresa said they will forever remember the NICU team.

“We feel like we have to do something for them. We want to do something. Only for them, we wouldn't have got that intervention when he decided to come early. We will never be able to repay them for the time we got with Krishan, but we hope this fundraiser goes some way towards something positive for NICU and the team.