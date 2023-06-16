Derry family take on Hospice walk in loving memory of Kathleen McLaughlin

Over 2000 ladies came together for the annual Foyle Hospice Female Walk/Run on Sunday to participate in memory of their loved ones and to support the hospice.

It was an extremely moving sight to see, as thousands of females made their way across the Peace Bridge, united together for a cause close to their hearts.

One of many taking part was Derry woman Caitriona Curran whose mother Kathleen died at home in the room she was born in, after a short stay at Foyle Hospice earlier this year.

Caitriona Curran pictured with family members walking in memory of her mother Kathleen

Caitriona thoroughly enjoyed taking part with her family members, who all wore a t shirt with Kathleen’s picture on the back which read “In loving memory of our Kathleen".

“We really enjoyed it,” said Caitriona, “it was a great turnout and there were 19 of us who came to the event for my mammy.”

In January 2020, Kathleen received the shock of a lifetime when she was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer.

“She had surgery during the Covid pandemic and her chemotherapy started that summer.

“It all went well and she got to ring the bell to signify the end of her chemo.”

Unfortunately, six months after receiving the all clear, Kathleen was told that her cancer had returned.

“It was devastating,” continued Caitriona, “She was such an amazing person, she loved life.

“She worked in the Credit Union in Derry for years and she always helped the underdog.

“My mammy started up street parties in Creggan instead of bonfires and always made sure that all the children got a wee goodie bag - she was just a brilliant person!”

Kathleen had four sons, with Catriona being the only daughter, and was a proud grandmother to 11 grandchildren (10 grandsons and 1 granddaughter).

Caitriona said her family have always been keen fundraisers for Foyle Hospice.

“The empathy which she received from the staff at the end was unreal – she felt that helped her and she was treated so well.

“As for the Female Walk, we had such a great time and I am already getting people on board for next year!”

A spokesperson for hospice said: “Foyle Hospice provides ongoing palliative care services for patients with cancer and other life limiting illnesses, while supporting their families and loved ones in the North West of Northern Ireland. Our commitment is to improve the quality of life of patients while extending care and support to their families and loved ones.

“Foyle Hospice provides nine bed spaces in its In-Patient Care Unit, as well as Day Therapy facilities, community nursing, 24/7 Advice Line and bereavement counselling services for both adults (Forget Me Not) and children (Healing Hearts).

“The total annual cost of providing the services is approximately £3.6 million. It costs approximately £5,000 for 24 hours of care for 9 beds in the Hospice In-Patient Care Unit.

“Approximately 35% of overall running costs comes from SPPG with the remaining 65% of the annual costs provided through the support and generosity of the North West communities.

