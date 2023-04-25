Derry family to climb Errigal to give back to Cancer Centre for dad's 'phenomenal' care

Leo was diagnosed with Myeloma in July last year, a treatable but incurable form of blood cancer. Having previously received a kidney transplant from his sister over 20 years ago, Leo’s cancer was high risk so he was seen very quickly by the staff in the North West Cancer Centre and his family now want to give back for the care he received.

Leo’s wife Siobhan said: “Leo had been feeling unwell since May and he had been running back and forth to the doctor. They said it was vertigo but he wasn’t happy with that so he went to the renal centre and they did a full range of bloods. A few days later, they rang him and asked him to go to Altnagelvin for a bone morrow biopsy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leo tested positive for covid when he went to get the biopsy so was admitted to the covid ward. It was here he was informed he has Myeloma, an incurable form of blood cancer but, thankfully, due to a ‘lovely’ nurse, his wife Siobhan was there when he received the news.

Leo Ward with his wife Siobhan, children Dervla, Aoife and Diarmuid and grandson Pauric.

"I have to pay tribute to the nurse in the covid ward,” said Siobhan. “Because after we got the diagnosis, we brought the children up to see him through the window and she ended up bringing him outside to see them. It was hard enough finding out their daddy had cancer so that really helped.

"You hear a lot about people not being able to get appointments and things being held up but the speed we were seen in was amazing. It was so reassuring that it was dealt with so quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After the first chemo cycle, thankfully, it looked like things were improving so he had a few more cycles before he went to get a stem cell transplant. He got his own stem cells harvested and cleaned, then he was blasted with chemo and they transplanted the cells back into him. Leo was very keen to be seen as soon as possible so he said he didn’t mind being in hospital over Christmas. He was in Belfast for the stem cell treatment, which stared at the beginning of December and he got his stem cells back on December 8, which was his birthday. He was told he would not be out before Christmas because his immune system was very weak and they needed to keep an eye on him but we ended up getting him home on Christmas night.”

Leo will continue to receive maintenance treatment in the NW Cancer Centre now to keep his cancer at bay. His children Aoife, Diarmuid and Dervla decided to organise a fundraiser to give back for the ‘amazing’ treatment he got in the centre.

Leo Ward with his wife Siobhan, children Dervla, Aoife and Diarmuid and grandson Pauric.

"The cancer unit were absolutely brilliant from the start,” said Siobhan. “Nothing was too much bother for them. Dr McConville and Natalie Martin were working closely with Leo and they couldn’t do enough for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dervla has climbed Errigal a few times so they decided they would do that to raise money. Often fundraisers for the cancer centre are held in memory of someone so it’s nice to give back to the cancer centre now when Leo’s still with us to recognise the good work that they do in there. We’re so blessed that we have that centre on our doorstep and that we don’t have to go to Belfast.”

The family are climbing Errigal on May 20 and welcome anyone who would like to join them. Over £2,000 has been raised so far but the family are hoping to raise as much as possible. Donations can be made online at https://gofund.me/43fc4067.