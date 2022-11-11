The couple moved into their home in the Altnagelvin area six years ago and, at first, had no issues with the pipe. They claim problems started when more new housing was connected to the sewage line.

NI Water, who are responsible for the sewage line, says they understand the distress the family are feeling but are working on a permanent solution.

The homeowner, who did not wish to be named, said: “We have a sewage line that runs up the back of the garden, which services all of these houses. It’s happened twice where there’s been very heavy rain and the pipe burst. Two weeks ago, there was a light rain and but it burst again so, it’s becoming more frequent and it’s taking less rain for it to go.

Sewage and rainwater cascading from a broken sewage pipe in a Derry garden.

"The first few times it burst, NI Water came out to dig out the garden, replace the soil and put down grass seed. After it burst again, NI Water decided to put a sealed unit on it, like a sealed manhole. The next heavy rain, the top held but it burst through the pipe and came out through the earth. They concreted that and patched it up but it went again, then, two weeks ago with 25 minutes of rain. They haven’t been out to fix it this time, yet. We lodged three calls in three days… and we were told they would get back to us soon.

"Every time the pipe bursts, the whole garden is contaminated. We’ve had to throw out everything in the back garden; all the kids toys, a lawnmower, new table and chairs and everything else. One time, it entered the house and got under the kicker boards, under the dishwasher, got into the boiler, which we had to get serviced to get going again. NI Water were great and sent out a loss adjuster to cover the things we lost."

The family said they sent the list back, as well as pictures, and claim that NI Water replied that it was an ‘act of God’ that this happened and that they were under no obligation to compensate the family. “We lost thousands of pounds worth of stuff.”

"We can’t escape this now because we can’t even sell the house. I was chatting to an estate agent and he said the house wouldn’t sell if he put it on the market. The value of the house has dropped. We can’t use the garden and this is affecting our livelihoods. It’s so stressful and we don’t know what to do about it anymore. It’s only going to get worse now. When it bursts, you just see fecal matter everywhere. It’s a whole job to get it decontaminated and you can’t use the garden for weeks afterwards. "We have sandbags out there because we have to brace ourselves when there’s a weather warning. Last time, our neighbours all came out to help build a barrier to funnel the water down to the side of the house. There’s a woman in her 70s who was out brushing water for three hours. Everyone comes together to help but they shouldn’t have to.

The back garden of a family home where a sewage pipe has burst on five occasions. The family have had to dispose of all the kids toys, as well as a lawnmower but have received no compensation from NI Water.

"We’re so frustrated because they tell us that there is a problem with the line and that it’s not fit for purpose and the next minute they were telling us that it is working as it should. We’re at our wits end.

“It’s so dangerous that it keeps happening and it’s really heartbreaking.”

The couple said their two young children got gastroenteritis after the last time. “We can’t keep going on like this.”

A spokesperson for NI Water said: “NI Water fully appreciates the distress out of sewer flooding can cause, particularly when it impacts a home or garden. Our team has been working with this customer to address their concerns and the correspondence is ongoing.

The garden of a Derry family infected with raw sewage after a sewage pipe burst.

“NI Water acknowledges there is an increased risk of sewer flooding in this area. Our Asset Delivery team are currently working with our hydraulic modelling partners to develop the Culmore Drainage Area Plan (DAP). This is required to assess options and confirm permanent solution. It is hoped that the flow surveys and modelling work will be completed by the end of 2022, with a proposed solution confirmed Spring 2023. In the interim, NI Water has increased inspections on this sewer.

“In relation to the flooding event in July, unfortunately this was as a direct result of the heavy rainfall event, and not due to any defect in the sewer itself, therefore NI Water was unable to pay compensation.”

The garden of a Derry couple who have had a sewage pipe burst five times in the past three years. They have sandbags ready, waiting for the next time it bursts.