Derry Feis: 29 great pictures of prize-winners at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille 2024

Pictured are some of those who were awarded prizes at Fheis Dhoire Cholmcille on this week.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 4th Apr 2024, 11:21 BST

Well done to all the winners and the competitors!

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Aoibhe Nic Lochlainn was placed second for U12 Harp at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Wednesday at St Columb’s Hall. Photo: George Sweeney.

Ameya Nair, Foyle School of Speech and Drama, achieved third place for P7 Public Speaking, third place for Sight Test and highly commended for Favourite Poem at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Wednesday at St Columb’s Hall. Photo: George Sweeney.

Seamus O’Doherty was highly commended for U9 Tin Whistle at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Wednesday at St Columb’s Hall. Photo: George Sweeney.

Clara Milligan, McGinley School of Music was very highly commended for English Song and Own Choice at St Columb’s Hall. Photo: George Sweeney.

