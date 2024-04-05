Derry Feis: 43 great pictures of prize-winners at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille 2024

Well done to all the winners and the competitors!
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Sophia Hutchinson, Foyle School of Speech and Drama, achieved won Kathleen Walshaw Cup, the Conaghan Cup, the Annie Morgan Girls Solo Cup and the Susan Foster Memorial Shield at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Thursday at St Columb’s Hall. Photo: George Sweeney.
2. Lexie McGinley was placed 1st in P2 Poem, 2nd in P2 English Song and 3rd U6 Irish Song at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Thursday at St Columb’s Hall. Photo: George Sweeney.
3. Liahah Keogh, Year 8 Lumen Christi College, was placed 3rd in both Favourite Poem and Set Poem at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Thursday at St Columb’s Hall. Photo: George Sweeney.
4. Rory McCarron was highly commended in P7 Boy’s Verse at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Thursday at St Columb’s Hall. Photo: George Sweeney.
