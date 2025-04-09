Derry folk tell us what they would like to see in the historic Austins building

2 . Patrick Gallagher

Next up was Patrick Gallagher who now lives in Portugal. He said: “People are talking about museums. Honestly, I’d like to see some businesses, like a restaurant." Patrick shared that himself and his mammy used to visit the building for a cup of tea. Sadly she has now passed. “God rest my Ma, she would go up for a cup of tea. I remember the crooked staircase, if they kept that, it’s a bit of a character, it’s like the Leaning Tower of Pisa.” Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney