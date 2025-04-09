Derry folk tell us what they would like to see in the historic Austins building

The Austins building, a landmark listed structure, has been unoccupied for the past nine years despite its prime location.
We took to the streets to ask the people of Derry what they would like to see done with the building and if they had any fond memories of the historic landmark.
1. Tim Webster
Artist Tim Webster spoke with the Journal and said he would like it if the building were akin to Affleck's Palace in Manchester, "which is a big building that has lots of different stalls and stands, cafes and street food, and a whole variety of things". On his fond memories of Austins, Tim said: “Oh yes! The wonky stairs going up the middle of it! It was always a pleasant place to visit.” Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Patrick Gallagher
Next up was Patrick Gallagher who now lives in Portugal. He said: “People are talking about museums. Honestly, I’d like to see some businesses, like a restaurant." Patrick shared that himself and his mammy used to visit the building for a cup of tea. Sadly she has now passed. “God rest my Ma, she would go up for a cup of tea. I remember the crooked staircase, if they kept that, it’s a bit of a character, it’s like the Leaning Tower of Pisa.” Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Liam Wray
Speaking with Liam Wray, he said that he would want a reasonably priced café in the building. “Austins used to be a bit more expensive than I cared to spend; I always thought it was a bit upmarket. “It was a nice building in its day. I remember at Christmas time going in to buy my wife a slightly more expensive present,” said Liam. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Joan Morrow-Ghali
Joan Morrow-Ghali describes the building as a "magnificent iconic building" that is "loved by the people of Derry". She expressed sadness at the state of the building at present, as she said it has "amazing potential." A boutique hotel is what Joan would like to see happen with Austins. Joan said she has so many happy memories of the Austin's building, especially going up during Christmas with her brother to see Santa in the toy shop. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
