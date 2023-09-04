Jack in the Beanstalk at the Forum

The Forum has a long standing tradition of producing the finest Christmas pantos.

Indeed, ‘Sleeping Beauty’, in 2021, was even shortlisted in the Best Panto category at the UK Panto Awards.

This year’s offering, ‘Jack and The Beanstalk’, promises to be the must-see show of the festive holidays.

Conal Gallen will lead an all-local professional cast in the show which opens at the Forum on Thursday, November 30 and runs until Sunday, December 31.

This year sees the Donegal comic reprise his role as Dame Trot, with local man, Dylan Reid as Jack, Aodhan Kehoe as Silly Billy, Karen Hawthorne as Flesh Creep, Enya Loughlin as Fairy Sweet Pea and Corrie Early as Princess Jill.

A Christmas pantomime is a Derry tradition where many memories are made and ‘Jack and The Beanstalk’ at the Forum this year promises to be the best yet.

This year’s show is packed with great song and dance routines, hilarious comedy, dazzling scenes and magical special effects that all the family will enjoy.

Tickets for ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ are priced from £12.00 and are now available from the Box Office. Telephone 71 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.

Book before September 30 and you can avail of the Flexible Payment Plan.

There will be also be a Signed Performance, an Audio Described Performance and a Relaxed and Dementia Friendly performance.