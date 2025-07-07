Derry Foyle Hospice launches £10,000 summer draw alongside Frankie Doherty’s Story
The Draw will take place on July 26 at Foyleside Shopping Centre where the jackpot winner will be announced along with a second-place prize of £1,000 and a third-place prize of £500 that will also be up for grabs.
Foyle Hospice said that the Summer Raffle is one of their biggest fundraising initiatives. The money raised through ticket sales contributes directly to the running costs of Foyle Hospice and its specialist palliative care and bereavement services.
A spokesperson for Foyle Hospice said support from the local community and businesses is essential to allow Foyle Hospice to continue care for patients and their families.
Many people will have received their raffle ticket books in the post. Alongside the tickets, you may have read a story from the Doherty family.
Before his death, Frankie and his wife Rose, shared their experience of hospice care across a number of services including the Inpatient Unit, Day Therapy and the community team at home.
The couple were married for 53 years and are parents to Cathal, Shauna, and Orann; they also have six grandchildren. Frankie was a retired drug and alcohol counsellor who worked in Northlands for over 30 years. His passion was the Derry City Football Club.
While celebrating their daughter’s wedding in May 2024, a few people mentioned that Frankie did not look well. He went to the doctor for tests and, in October 2024, was diagnosed with bowel cancer. Due to COPD and angina, surgery was out of the question. It was then that he was referred to Foyle Hospice.
Rose said: “We were afraid. To us, the Hospice meant the end of life, death. We had no idea - how wrong we were.”
A few days later, they met their Community Nurse, Michelle and everything changed.
Rose explained: “She had a lovely way of explaining everything to us. She sorted all of Frankie’s medical needs, liaised with the doctors and arranged a chair lift for the stairs. We knew right away we were in good hands. She was also full of fun and we had a good laugh with her.”
Later after extended care from the Foyle Hospice Frankie received more bad news, of an early Alzheimer’s diagnosis.
The couple said they were comforted knowing that their Hospice Nurse, Michelle, was there to help with managing the medications and changes that were happening.
They knew that if they needed anything, it would be sorted. Frankie said: “Michelle just makes things happen, which takes a lot of worry and pressure off Rose.”
Rose added: “We would like people to know there is nothing to fear when someone mentions the Foyle Hospice; I can’t imagine what we would do without them. People really need to support it more; they don’t fully realise everything that Foyle Hospice does for our community.”
Frankie died on May 20, surrounded by his loving family in Foyle Hospice.
Join Foyle Hospice staff on July 26, in Foyleside Shopping Centre for the summer draw.
Tickets cost £1.
You can purchase tickets at https://foylehospice.com/product/summer-draw-2025/ or call into the Fundraising Office on 61 Culmore Road.
