Derry Foyle Port celebrates a successful end of cruise season

Foyle Port has announced the successful conclusion of its 2025 cruise season, having welcomed 19 cruise ship calls, a 46% increase over the previous year and attracted a diverse range of international visitors to the North West region.

This year’s cruise calendar featured ships from 11 different cruise lines, including world-leading luxury operators Regent Seven Seas, Azamara, Silversea, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Phoenix Reisen, alongside renowned expedition lines such as Mystic Cruises, AE Expeditions, Exploris Expeditions and Noble Caledonia.

The season included five inaugural calls and a first-ever visit from luxury line Windstar Cruises, whose ship Star Legend made its debut at the port.

A spokesperson for Foyle Port said In total, the 2025 season brought 6,930 passengers and crew to the region. Of the 3,940 passengers, nearly half were from the United States (48%), followed by Germany (20%), the United Kingdom (13%), France (5%) and Canada (4%).

Inaugural call of Seven Seas Grandeur operated by Regent Seven Seas Cruises in Greencastle on August 21, 2025.

Depending on ship size and tidal conditions, vessels were welcomed either at the tender port in Greencastle or the commercial port at Lisahally.

Bill McCann, Harbour Master and Operations Director at Foyle Port commented, “We are delighted with how the season has gone this year. The increase in calls and the range of visitors highlight Foyle Port’s growing reputation as a key gateway for cruise tourism in the North West. We look forward to building on this success and continuing to showcase our region’s unique location as the gateway to the historic city of Derry-Londonderry and two of the world’s most iconic coastal routes, the Wild Atlantic Way and the Causeway Coast.”

Foyle Port said it actively engages with the global cruise market, attending major trade shows in Miami and Hamburg to meet with both existing and prospective cruise clients. The Port is also an active member of Cruise Ireland, a marketing organisation dedicated to promoting on a global scale. In September, Cruise Ireland and Cruise Britain jointly won “Destination of the Year” at the prestigious Seatrade Cruise Awards.

The Port added that it hosted a high-profile familiarisation trip in September, for 12 cruise line representatives from the US and Europe. The visit included tours of the commercial port at Lisahally and the tender port at Greencastle, along with a tailored itinerary designed to showcase the destination and the range of tourism products available to visiting cruise guests.