A talented Derry dancer has been crowned world champion for the second year in a row.

Mia Carlin, from Creggan, is just 11-years-old, but already has a dancing CV most others would be proud of.

Last year, she won t the lucrative U11 World title in Montreal and was recently crowned All Ireland Champion and World Champion for the the 2nd consecutive year in Glasgow.

Mia comes from the Carlin family, a talented family of champion Irish traditional musicians. She, however, is the first to put on the dancing shoes.

After winning in Montreal last year, the skilled Derry girl ‘with a huge dream to be the best,’ has taken the dancing world by storm and has competed in many domestic competitions closer to home before winning the All Ireland and World titles.

Mia dances for the Ferry Academy of Irish Dance here in the city under the tuition of the talented Derry teacher Matthew Ferry.