‘Derry Girl’ Siobhán Moran meets Brian O’Driscoll and Tim Henman at The Open

By Kevin Mullan
Published 18th Jul 2025, 11:53 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 12:19 BST
‘Derry Girl’ Siobhán Moran caught up with a couple of sporting superstars at The Open in Portrush on Friday and they weren’t golfers!

Siobhán, a senior manager at HSBC UK, was among hundreds of people from the city who flocked to the North Coast for the competition.

The Culmore-native was there in a professional capacity at the HSBC Clubhouse in the Spectator Village.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Among the guests were Irish rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll and the former tennis star Tim Henman who called into the clubhouse for a coffee and a chat ahead of the action.

Siobhán Moran, second from right, and Gemma Cahoon, second from left, Business Development Manager at HSCB, with Tim Henman and Brian O'Driscoll in the HSCB Clubhouse at The Open in Portrushplaceholder image
Siobhán Moran, second from right, and Gemma Cahoon, second from left, Business Development Manager at HSCB, with Tim Henman and Brian O'Driscoll in the HSCB Clubhouse at The Open in Portrush

The former Ireland, Leinster and British and Irish Lions centre is considered one of the greatest rugby players ever to have played the game, while Mr. Henman enjoyed a glittering tennis career in the 1990s and 2000s.

Ms. Moran has been a senior manager at HSBC for over a decade. She is UK Head of Development for Women in Banking & Finance.

Related topics:Portrush

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice