‘Derry Girl’ Siobhán Moran meets Brian O’Driscoll and Tim Henman at The Open

‘Derry Girl’ Siobhán Moran caught up with a couple of sporting superstars at The Open in Portrush on Friday and they weren’t golfers!

Siobhán, a senior manager at HSBC UK, was among hundreds of people from the city who flocked to the North Coast for the competition.

The Culmore-native was there in a professional capacity at the HSBC Clubhouse in the Spectator Village.

Among the guests were Irish rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll and the former tennis star Tim Henman who called into the clubhouse for a coffee and a chat ahead of the action.

Siobhán Moran, second from right, and Gemma Cahoon, second from left, Business Development Manager at HSCB, with Tim Henman and Brian O'Driscoll in the HSCB Clubhouse at The Open in Portrush

The former Ireland, Leinster and British and Irish Lions centre is considered one of the greatest rugby players ever to have played the game, while Mr. Henman enjoyed a glittering tennis career in the 1990s and 2000s.

Ms. Moran has been a senior manager at HSBC for over a decade. She is UK Head of Development for Women in Banking & Finance.