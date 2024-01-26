Derry Girls actor Nicola Coughlan reveals she accidentally fell asleep during filming

Derry Girls actor Nicola Coughlan reveals she was caught on camera taking a nap on set

Coughlan said that the cast would sometimes indulge in a few glasses of wine in the evenings and so she would occasionally be found taking a nap on set. On one such instance, the slumber was caught on camera!

She said: “Series 1 of Derry Girls, we used to have a lot of fun and drink wine in the evenings and then we would film 14 hour days and be very tired so I would take naps whenever I could. There was one scene, however, where I didn’t know the camera was on me and I was asleep during the scene.

