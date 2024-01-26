News you can trust since 1772

Derry Girls actor Nicola Coughlan reveals she accidentally fell asleep during filming

Derry Girls actor Nicola Coughlan has revealed to Elle magazine that she was genuinely asleep during one of the scenes.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 26th Jan 2024, 10:34 GMT
Coughlan said that the cast would sometimes indulge in a few glasses of wine in the evenings and so she would occasionally be found taking a nap on set. On one such instance, the slumber was caught on camera!

She said: “Series 1 of Derry Girls, we used to have a lot of fun and drink wine in the evenings and then we would film 14 hour days and be very tired so I would take naps whenever I could. There was one scene, however, where I didn’t know the camera was on me and I was asleep during the scene.

"If you want to find it, it’s in Fionnuala’s house in series 1, the fish and chip lady where we set fire to her curtains. The mums come in and we’re all sitting on the sofa and if you look, I am asleep.”

