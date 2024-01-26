Derry Girls actor Nicola Coughlan reveals she accidentally fell asleep during filming
Coughlan said that the cast would sometimes indulge in a few glasses of wine in the evenings and so she would occasionally be found taking a nap on set. On one such instance, the slumber was caught on camera!
She said: “Series 1 of Derry Girls, we used to have a lot of fun and drink wine in the evenings and then we would film 14 hour days and be very tired so I would take naps whenever I could. There was one scene, however, where I didn’t know the camera was on me and I was asleep during the scene.
"If you want to find it, it’s in Fionnuala’s house in series 1, the fish and chip lady where we set fire to her curtains. The mums come in and we’re all sitting on the sofa and if you look, I am asleep.”