Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson has wed her fiancé in a lavish three-day wedding ceremony, inspired by both their Irish and Scottish heritages.

Saoirse Monica (31) – known throughout the world for her role as the overly-dramatic teenager Erin in Derry Girls - tied the knot with DJ Hector Barbour (stage name Denis Sulta) in County Kerry this past weekend.

The ceremony lasted three days at Dromquina Manor just outside of Kenmare, with 160 guests in attendance including Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee, while Saoirse Monica’s friend, co-star and fellow Derry native Jamie-Lee O’Donnell was one of the bridesmaids during the nuptials.

The couple first met during the pandemic, and were engaged in 2024 on a rainy beach in Donegal.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson with Hector Barber at the world premiere screening of Derry Girls season 3 in the Omniplex Cinema in Derry back in 2022. Photo: George Sweeney.

Hector Barbour, 32, is a Glasgow native who has established himself as a prolific DJ on the dance music scene, playing major festivals such as AVA, Tomorrowland and Diynamic.

Announcing the wedding in an exclusive British Vogue spread, Saoirse said: “We wanted both of our cultures and our families and friends to be at the centre of it.”

Vogue states that the ceremony featured a blend of Irish and Scottish cultural touches, including traditional Celtic music, a constant flow of Guinness, and a Hebridean MacKenzie tartan kilt for the groom.

Saoirse’s wedding dress also had a Scottish touch, with the Dior-inspired look by Annie’s Ibiza transforming to reveal a tartan corset during the evening ceremony - all to the surprise of her new husband.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell at the Season 3 premiere of Derry Girls in Derry back in 2022.

Saoirse also had her bridesmaid dresses made by Rat & Boa, whose co-founder is a fellow Derry girl.

Her jewellery and accessories were mostly Irish or Scottish sourced, from designers Eily O’Connell and Fada.

In a touching homage to her mum, Saoirse added a Celtic brooch to her outfit, which was inspired by her mum’s wedding dress.

Saoirse told Vogue her whole inspiration for the wedding look was ‘Celtic Warrior Princess’.

To see the full exclusive look and pictures of the celebration and read the full interview visit: vogue.co.uk and https://www.vogue.co.uk/gallery/saoirse-monica-jackson-wedding

Commenting under Vogue’s post on Instagram, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell said: “What a weekend, what a couple,” while Lisa McGee also shared the post.