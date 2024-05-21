Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Recent images released by Netflix show Derry actress Saoirse-Monica Jackson in her new role as ‘Misia’ in upcoming series,‘The Decameron’.

The ‘Derry Girls’ and ‘The Flash’ actress will play the codependent servant of Pampinea in the show which is inspired by the 14th century short-story collection, ‘The Decameron’, by Giovanni Boccaccio.

Described as a ‘soapy dark comedy,’ Netflix says the series ‘examines the all-too-timely theme of class struggles in the season of a pandemic, as a cast of misfits tries to outlast the bubonic plague pandemic in 1348 Florence’.

It adds: “Based on Giovanni Boccaccio’s short story collection, originally published in the mid-14th century, the upcoming series follows a group of nobles and their servants who flee to a grand villa to escape the Black Death in 1348.

Decameron. (L to R) Leila Farzad as Stratilia, Douggie McMeekin as Tindaro, Zosia Mamet as Pampinea, Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Misia and Tony Hale as Sirisco in Episode 105 of Decameron. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2024

"As the city of Florence succumbs to the plague, this exclusive handful of invites indulge in a wine-soaked and debaucherous holiday as they wait out the deadly pandemic.

"However, this lavish retreat in the Italian countryside quickly descends into madness as they all scramble for survival.”

From creator and showrunner Kathleen Jordan (Teenage Bounty Hunters, American Princess), ‘The Decameron’ also stars Tony Hale, Zosia Mamet and Tanya Reynolds.

It is scheduled to be shown on Netflix in July.

Decameron. (L to R) Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Misia, Jessica Plummer as Filomena and Tony Hale as Sirisco in Episode 103 of Decameron. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Saoirse-Monica recently posted about the show on her Instagram account and called creator Kathleen Jordan ‘sensational’.

Life has been busy for Saoirse-Monica since she wrapped filming of ‘Derry Girls’ in 2022.