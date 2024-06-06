'Derry Girls' and 'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan joins star-studded cast of 'The Magic Faraway Tree'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

'Derry Girls' star Nicola Coughlan has joined the star-studded cast of 'The Magic Faraway Tree' movie adaptation, it has been confirmed.

The actor, who is currently the lead in Netflix’s worldwide hit, ‘Bridgerton,’ revealed the news on her Instagram page, where she said she was ‘so, so excited to be part of this movie, I can’t even express it, and this cast is so incredible, feel so lucky’.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Nicola has been cast as woodland fairy Silky. She will join a cast that includes Lenny Henry, Michael Palin, Dustin Demri-Burns, Simon Russell Beale, Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Nonzo Anozie, Jessica Gunning, Mark Heap, Oliver Chris, for the adaptation of Enid Blyton’s much-loved children’s classic.

Adapted by BAFTA winner Simon Farnaby (“Wonka”), the film will be directed by Ben Gregor (“Britannia”). Production will commence later this month across the U.K.

Bridgerton. Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 306 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

It was also announced in May that Nicola has been cast in the lead role of ‘Love and War,’ which is based on real events and charts Irish woman Sarah O’Meara’s struggle to rescue her six-year-old daughter who was abducted by her father, and smuggled to his native Syria.

Nicola is also currently sitting at number one in the Netflix charts with ‘Bridgerton,’ in which she plays Penelope Featherington. This, the third series, focuses on the romance between Penelope and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newtown). The pair have been on an international tour promoting the series, the second part of which lands on Netflix on June 13.

It was also announced recently that Nicola is to star in the Doctor Who Christmas special.