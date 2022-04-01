‘Derry Girls’ creator Lisa McGee honoured by Ulster University

The Derry-born writer was awarded an honorary doctorate during a ceremony at St Anne’s Cathedral on Thursday.

She was recognised by UU for outstanding services to stage and screen as executive producer and writer.

The eagerly-awaited third series of the popular Channel 4 series is scheduled to be screened in the next few weeks.

Lisa McGee who was awarded an honorary doctorate by Ulster University. (Photo: Nigel McDowell/Ulster University)

The achievements of a number of educators, journalists, playwrights, leaders and humanitarians were recognised during Thursday’s ceremony in Belfast.

Of local interest was Dr Ken Good, former Anglican Bishop of Derry & Raphoe, who received an honorary doctorate for for leadership in the Church of Ireland and encouraging church engagement with Northern Ireland society.

Also awarded an honorary degree was Inishowen-born businessman Patrick Doherty who was recognised for outstanding commitment to the economic and cultural development of the whole of Ireland.

The ceremony saw Dr Colin Davidson, a graduate of Ulster University, installed as chancellor, which combines ceremonial and ambassadorial duties, including the conferring of degrees at graduation ceremonies.

The acclaimed artist’s work has won widespread recognition and many awards.

As well as numerous commissions, his sitters have included Brad Pitt, Ed Sheeran, Liam Neeson, former US President Bill Clinton, Queen Elizabeth II, Sir Kenneth Branagh, John Hume and Seamus Heaney.