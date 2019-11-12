Derry Girls do festive Bake Off

The cast of Derry Girls are to take part in a festive edition of Bake Off fresh from their success at a television awards ceremony.

The Great Festive Bake Off will see Noel, Sandi, Prue and Paul welcome the new bakers to the festive tent for the first time.

Baking up some New Year’s inspired bakes, and competing for the coveted Star Baker title will be Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Dylan Llewellyn and Siobhan McSweeney. Together they’ll see in the New Year with London Community Gospel Choir.

Posting on social media, Nicola Coughlan urged fans to “tune in on New Year’s Day to see if we burn down the tent.”

Meanwhile, Derry Girls has won best scripted comedy at the Royal Television Society Northern Ireland (RTS NI) Programme Awards.

The creator, writer and executive producer of the show, Lisa McGee, was awarded the coveted Brian Waddell Award for her outstanding contribution to the broadcast industry.

Lisa McGee said: “I am so honoured to be receiving this award. I can’t quite believe it! It’s such an exciting time for the Northern Irish film and television industry, it’s a privilege just to be part of it, the fact that some of my favourite television shows are being made at home just fills me with pride, our work is now recognised and respected all around the world, it’s such a huge achievement, well done us!”