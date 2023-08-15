Derry Girls Experience hits 10,000th visitor milestone in just one month

Sharon Glackin (Duty Officer at the Tower Museum), Ava Maguire, Mercedes Maguire, Evie Maguire, Shane Maguire, Amanda Creagh (Team Lead Visitor Services).

The Maguire family from Sydney Australia this week had the distinction of bringing the total number of visitors to the Derry Girls Experience to 10,000 people.

The exhibition, featuring a range of original items from the show, has been viewed by thousands of locals and visitors from across the world since it officially opened its doors to the public on Monday July 3rd.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, said: “The Derry Girls Experience has proved a huge draw since it opened just over one month ago.

“It has more than doubled the projected visitor numbers and is the most visitor numbers we have had since the Tower Museum opened. Staff at the Tower have met families who have planned their holidays around visiting the exhibition and the knock on effect of thousands of visitors on the local economy will be significant.

“It proves yet again what a positive impact the show has had in heightening the international profile of our city and attracting visitors from all over the world.”

Roisin Doherty, Curator at the Tower Museum, added: “The Derry Girls Experience celebrates the story of the hit show right in the heart of the city where it is set.

“We have been fortunate to secure some iconic memorabilia for the exhibition and the public have loved the opportunity to see the likes of Erin’s diary, Ma Mary’s Woolworths sweater and the infamous Spice Girls costumes.

Ava Maguire, Shane Maguire, Evie Maguire, Mercedes Maguire

“The visitor numbers have surpassed all expectations and show just how popular the show has become not just here but all over the world.”

Odhran Dunne, Chief Executive at Visit Derry, said: “Attractions such as the new Derry Girls Experience are key to ensuring our continued success in growing our visitor numbers, particularly from international markets.

“In just over one month, the Derry Girls Experience has welcomed 10,000 visitors from over 34 countries.

“The experience has surpassed initial targets as a driver for tourism to the city and region and plays a special role in helping Visit Derry continue to raise the profile of the destination and attract visitors from across the world.”

The Derry Girls exhibition was given the go ahead in January, with £71,000 secured through the Tourism NI Market Led Product Development Programme 2022/23, and additional funds from Council’s Museum Services Programme bringing the budget to £80,000. It was made possible by a loan agreement with Hat Trick Productions to host a number of items from the original set with a variety of set dressings, furniture and original props from the TV show. It also uses AR technology to provide interactive elements to the exhibition making it a user friendly experience.

The series has been cleaning up on the awards circuit, most recently gaining two BAFTA awards for the show’s creator Lisa McGee, and star Siobhán McSweeney.

Since airing on Netflix it has reached global audiences, shining a spotlight on the city’s warmth and humour in stark contrast to the dark days of the Troubles. Last week the show was confirmed as Northern Ireland’s most watched television programme of 2022.