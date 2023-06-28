Derry Girls Experience opening in Tower Museum next week

The new exhibition, supported by funding from Tourism Northern Ireland, officially opens from Monday July 3rd and will be packed full of familiar set pieces from the series, bringing Lisa McGee’s hilarious retrospective of 90’s Derry right back to its roots. There to welcome it will be the original Derry girls themselves, the group of friends who inspired the antics of Erin, Michelle, Orla, Clare and the wee English fella! The girls who grew up with Lisa McGee will be attending the exhibition opening on Monday evening, along with Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, for a sneak peek at the wide array of costumes and quirky set items going on display courtesy of Lisa McGee and Hat Trick Productions.

Guests at the 90’s themed launch event on Monday will enjoy a 90’s style disco and have the opportunity to hear more about the real-life stories behind the series from the original Derry Girls themselves.

The Derry Girls series has been cleaning up at the awards ceremonies since it first hit our screens and is in the running for another top award next week, nominated in the comedy category of the prestigious South Bank Sky Arts Awards, taking place in the Savoy London on July 2nd. The nomination comes hot on the heels of the show’s BAFTA success, where it came out tops in the Best Scripted Comedy category and actress Siobhan McSweeney picked up the Best Female performance in a Comedy Programme. Its popularity has already seen a boost to tourism locally, attracting fans from all over the world keen to find out more about where it all started.

The Derry Girls Experience opens in the Tower Museum on Monday

Speaking ahead of the opening, Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, said: “I am so looking forward to unveiling the Derry Girls Experience to the public for the first time, and what is a wonderful legacy for the City. I want to thank Lisa and Hat Trick Productions for recognising the significance of the pieces for the city and the potential of creating a wider Derry Girls experience. I’m also looking forward to meeting some of the local girls who first inspired Lisa to put pen to paper and create her wonderful tribute to Derry and its people.

“Local businesses and venues have a big part to play in developing that wider tourism experience, and I know conversations have already begun about the many benefits this could bring the city. I would really encourage everyone to go along and see the exhibition for themselves, and see where the story all started.”

Funded by Tourism Northern Ireland and Derry City & Strabane District Council, the exhibition will feature a whole host of items from the original set with a variety of set dressings, furniture and original props from the TV show, including the infamous Spice Girls costumes, the Child of Prague statue and Ma Mary’s Rosary Beads. It will also use AR technology to provide some interactive elements to the exhibition making it a really user friendly experience.

Ciaran Doherty, Head of Regions at Tourism Northern Ireland, said: “Tourism Northern Ireland is delighted to partner with Derry City and Strabane District Council to launch the Derry Girls Experience.

Erin's Diary will be on display in the museum.

“This experience provides a fantastic opportunity to attract both domestic and international visitors to Derry and the surrounding region given the show's popularity. Visitors will be able to engage in a fun and memorable way which is well aligned with the values of our Embrace a Giant Spirit brand.”

Odhran Dunne from Visit Derry said: “Derry Girls has provided an incredible opportunity to raise the profile of Derry and the region in domestic and international markets, and now the new Derry Girls Experience will offer fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Derry Girls like never before.

“With the show’s impact and legacy firmly embedded in a wide range of experiences for visitors to enjoy, the show’s popularity, coupled with the imminent arrival of the new Derry Girls Experience, combine to deliver a fantastic opportunity to continue to promote the destination and attract visitors from across the world.”

The Derry Girls Experience will be on show in the Tower Museum daily until July 2024. You can pre-book tickets online at www.towermuseumcollections.com