'Derry Girls' fans on Twitter hilariously hijack 'IT' prequel announcement

(L-R)Orla Mccool (Louisa Clare Harland), (James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn), DEIRDRE MALLON (Amelia Crowley),Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan) , Sarah Mccool (Kathy Kiera Clarke),Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson), Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), Mary Quinn (Tara Lynne O'Neill), Gerry Quinn (Tommy Tiernan), Cara (Darcey McNeeley), Granda Joe (Ian McElhinney), Gerladine Devlin (Philippa Dunne)

HBO Max announced that a new ‘IT’ movie is on the way and that it will be titled ‘Welcome to Derry’. The supernatural horror film is a prequel to ‘It’ (2017) and ‘It Chapter Two’ (2019) and tells the story of ‘Pennywise’, an evil clown who lives in the sewers of the fictional town of Derry in Maine, America, who preys on children. The films are based off Stephen King’s novel It.

The announcement was shared on Twitter by ‘Pop Crave’, an online pop-culture news source, but ‘Derry Girls’ fans quickly took to the replies to comment what their favourite character from the hit Channel 4 sitcom would say to ‘Pennywise’.

One Twitter user, Frazzles Reviews @FrazzlesR, added a picture of ‘Aunt Sarah’ and wrote:

“I tell ya Pennywise, I don’t agree with all this eatin wee’uns and all that but I have to says I’m lovin your makeup, love the wee lines you’ve got going on, it’s absolutely stunnin”

Another twitter user Sarah Doran, @sarahisnother, also joked about ‘Aunt Sarah’s response:

“There’s a murderin’ cloyn on the loose, Sarah.”

“I mean it’s a concern... but so’s the fact that I’ve nothin’ in for me Sunday dinner.”

And Tara Gráinne Ní Chonghaile @TaraGrace_ penned: “Awk it’s Pennywise! Sure you know Pennywise. Fella with the balloon. Loves scaring the daylights out of weans.”

Other users created a response from hilarious ‘Uncle Colm’

Frazzles Reviews @FrazzlesR said: "I says to meself: Colm. this is the last time you take that wee paper boat out in the rain”

Katie @flight2themoon said: “I was on me walk like I usually go half ta seven except on Mondays when I go at seven but it was Tuesday. An I noticed the feller standin there in tha rain. I says ta him, ‘mighty damp’ for it was rainin and he didn’t have an umbrella though he did have a balloon — red it was.”