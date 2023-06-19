Derry Girls' Jamie Lee and DJs, hip hop dancers and writers at free summer InterAct Youth Arts Festival

Renowned in the North West for its array of free summer activities, InterAct is a unique festival created by youth for youth and has been running for 15 years.

Spear-headed by the Millennium Forum’s Youth Forum – a pro-active group of teens that works to plan and programme the events – InterAct is described as being ‘on the cutting edge of young people’s skills development and entertainment’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, InterAct will begin on Monday, July 3 with a packed schedule over 10 days in the Forum and out in the community.

Members of the Millennium Forum’s Youth Forum pictured at the launch of the 2023 Interact Festival series of events which will be taking place between July 3-14 in the Forum and also in the Waterside Theatre and St. Mary’s Youth Club. The Mayor, Councillor Patricia Logue who launched the official programme is pictured with Professor Dolores O’Reilly, Board Member, Peter Reid, Craft Training and Mags Anderson, Millennium Forum Schools Officer Grainne O’Doherty, Store and Go.

It will include an acting for stage and screen workshop with youth patron and Derry Girl Jamie Lee O’ Donnell, workshops in DJ Skills, acting, hip hop, drag costume design, Sound tech, drumming from around the world, creative writing and poetry, animation and more.

The activities culminate on Friday, July 14 at 5 pm with the InterAct Showcase event, which will be a fully interactive experience exploring the work each workshop has developed through the week.

All workshops and masterclasses are totally free and tickets for the showcase are £3.00 (free for participants) and can be purchased from the Forum Box Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mags Anderson, Education and Outreach Officer said: “InterAct continues to grow every year in the variety of workshops on offer, offering opportunities for young people aged 12-21 throughout the local area and further afield. Our goal is simple; to give access to some of the best arts facilitation and professional experiences around.

The Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue and Professor Dolores O’Reilly, pictured with members of the Millennium Forum’s Youth Forum who have organised the annual InterAct Youth Arts Festival.

"We are pleased to say that with the help and commitment of our Youth Forum, our funders and the Millennium Forum, we’ve come up with a free programme that continues to deliver the biggest youth arts festival the city has to offer. It is fully inclusive and we offer assistance for any additional needs for any workshop.

"We have also grown our community element and this year have partnered with Lincoln Courts Youth Centre and St Mary’s Youth Centre in Creggan, so that even more young people have the chance to interact and perform on our stage.”

Brona Whittaker, Head of Arts at Arts & Business NI commented: “We are delighted to support the partnership between Millennium Forum and Store and Go, through the A&B NI Investment Programme fund, which brings creative collaborations between the commercial and cultural sectors to life."

"The InterAct Youth Arts Festival is a fantastic opportunity for any young person with a creative spark and the ‘Show and Go’ all-inclusive arts workshops, will provide an exciting platform for young people to explore the creative industries and take a starring role on stage at the Millennium Forum Theatre. It’s a great opportunity for any budding young creatives, to take-part, to learn and be inspired.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grainne O Doherty, Store Manager of Store & Go and sponsor said: “We are delighted to be involved in supporting InterAct Youth Arts Festival with the Millennium Forum. In particular the outreach elements, which will give young people form St Mary’s Youth Centre and Lincoln Courts Youth Centre the chance to perform on stage at the Millennium Forum. This festival is going to be loads of fun for all those participating and for the wider community who attend the Grand Showcase on the July 14.”

Full details of the InterAct rogramme are available from the Forum’s Box Office. All classes/ workshops can be booked online. Telephone 71 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for details.