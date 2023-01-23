'Derry Girls' Leah O'Rourke exits 'Dancing with the Stars' but Derry's Brooke Scullion and Damian McGinty get top marks

Leah and her professional partner John Nolan had danced the Cha, Cha, Cha scoring 11 points from the judges. Sunday’s show was the third show of the series and the first of the eliminations, although votes from the first two shows were carried over to tonight.Afterwards Leah commented: “I'm feeling okay with my limited dancing abilities, this was always a real possibility for me. I came on and I gave it a shot and I had the best time with John. John is a legend.”John thanked Leah for the laughs, adding: "We've had more fun in the last couple of weeks. You are an absolute legend."

Derry singer and actor Damian McGinty and his partner Kylee Vincent performed a Viennese Waltz to ‘All For You’ by Irish artist Cian Ducrot, who sent them a video message to wish them luck before they danced.Judge Loraine Barry, told them: " An intimate, beautiful story, beautifully displayed with soft, swirling movement. It was really lovely - I'm very much in love with this tonight.”Brian Redmond added: “I didn't think it was a great characterisation of a Viennese Waltz ... I thought it was absolutely SUPER!”Damian and Kylee scored 25 from the judges.

Derry singer and Eurovision star Brooke Scullion had her first dance with new partner Robert Rowiński to the soundtrack of 2002 by Anne-Marie.Loraine told them: "Beautiful slow music has demands. You had it all. Absolutely. It was a scintillating rumba. Robert, I am so excited for the next few weeks for what you will bring.”Brian said: “ My God, what a performance! Such a difficult dance. I don't think you realize how good that was! The only thing you need to do is not be afraid of the moments when you need to stand still. Find a bit more belief. Trust me if that’s the only thing I’m saying to you in week 3, that’s a good thing.”Brooke and Robert scored 26 from the judges, putting her top of the leader board.

Derry Girls Leah O’Rourke with her Dance Partner John Nolan (left of pic) the first couple to be voted out, during Dancing With The Stars Series 6 . Pic : Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Damian and Kylee were second on the leader board.

Entrepreneur Suzanne Jackson and Michael Danilczuk scored 15 from the judges; comedian Kevin McGahern with his partner Laura Nolan scored 17; former Dublin footballer Paul Brogan and pro-dance partner Salome Chachua scored 20; former State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy and partner Stephen Vincent scored 17; Drag icon Panti Bliss and partner Denys Samson scored 21; 2FM Breakfast presenter Carl Mullan and his dance partner Emily Barker scored 20; footballer Stephanie Roche and partner Ervinas Merfeldas scored 23 from the judges and former Ireland rugby player Shane Byrne and his partner Karen Byrne.

Derry's Damian Mc Ginty with his Dance Partner Kylee Vincent during Dancing With The Stars Series 6 . Pic : Kyran O’Brien/kobpix