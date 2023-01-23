'Derry Girls' Leah O'Rourke exits 'Dancing with the Stars' but Derry's Brooke Scullion and Damian McGinty get top marks
‘Derry Girls’ star Leah O’Rourke became the first contestant to be eliminated from RTE’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Sunday night, but Derry’s Brooke Scullion and Damian McGinty were the top two on the leader board.
Leah and her professional partner John Nolan had danced the Cha, Cha, Cha scoring 11 points from the judges. Sunday’s show was the third show of the series and the first of the eliminations, although votes from the first two shows were carried over to tonight.Afterwards Leah commented: “I'm feeling okay with my limited dancing abilities, this was always a real possibility for me. I came on and I gave it a shot and I had the best time with John. John is a legend.”John thanked Leah for the laughs, adding: "We've had more fun in the last couple of weeks. You are an absolute legend."
Derry singer and actor Damian McGinty and his partner Kylee Vincent performed a Viennese Waltz to ‘All For You’ by Irish artist Cian Ducrot, who sent them a video message to wish them luck before they danced.Judge Loraine Barry, told them: " An intimate, beautiful story, beautifully displayed with soft, swirling movement. It was really lovely - I'm very much in love with this tonight.”Brian Redmond added: “I didn't think it was a great characterisation of a Viennese Waltz ... I thought it was absolutely SUPER!”Damian and Kylee scored 25 from the judges.
Derry singer and Eurovision star Brooke Scullion had her first dance with new partner Robert Rowiński to the soundtrack of 2002 by Anne-Marie.Loraine told them: "Beautiful slow music has demands. You had it all. Absolutely. It was a scintillating rumba. Robert, I am so excited for the next few weeks for what you will bring.”Brian said: “ My God, what a performance! Such a difficult dance. I don't think you realize how good that was! The only thing you need to do is not be afraid of the moments when you need to stand still. Find a bit more belief. Trust me if that’s the only thing I’m saying to you in week 3, that’s a good thing.”Brooke and Robert scored 26 from the judges, putting her top of the leader board.
Damian and Kylee were second on the leader board.