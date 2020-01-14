Derry Girls movie - show creator Lisa McGee confirms she is in talks about possible Derry Girls film

Derry Girls creator, Lisa McGee, has confirmed talks are taking place to determine the details of a Derry Girls movie.

McGee recently revealed a Derry Girls feature film is something she would like "explore" in an interview with Red Carpet News TV.

Reading between the lines of what McGee had to say, it would appear that a Derry Girls movie is not a matter of it but rather when.

"It's definitely something we are talking about and it's something I would like to explore," said Derry born writer, Lisa McGee.

"It's just about making sure the story is right so it's about me figuring all of that out at some point," she added.

McGee also gave a few hints of what fans should expect in the third series of award winning Channel 4 comedy series.

"There's definitely a very personal journey that they [main characters in Derry Girls] go on, as well as a political one,” she said.

“It's an exciting time for them as they're just on the cusp of adulthood.”

McGee continued: "There's lots of new guest characters, as always.

"In every episode, we have a new big guest star come in..

Derry Girls series three is likely to appear on screens before the end of 2020.

"That's really exciting, writing those.

"That has been good craic, looking forward to shooting all of that."

Channel 4 is yet to confirm an exact date for when Derry Girls series three will air but it's highly likely that it will appear on television screens before the end of 2020.