'Derry Girls' nominated for comedy award at tonight's National Television Awards
‘Derry Girls’ cast and crew will find out tonight, Thursday, if they win the Comedy award at the National Television Awards.
The show, which broadcast its final series earlier this year, is up against the shows ‘Not Going Out,’ ‘Afterlife,’ and ‘Sex Education’ for the award, which is determined by public vote.
Voting is open until 12pm today, Thursday and you can vote for Derry Girls at https://www.nationaltvawards.com/vote/category/comedy
The results will be broadcast live on ITV from the NTAs from 8pm tonight, October 13. The show will be hosted by presenter Joel Dommett.
Most Popular
Other categories include Talent Show, TV Presenter, Factual Entertainment and Drama Performance.
‘Bridgerton,’ which stars Derry Girls’ actress Nicola Coughlan (Clare) is also nominated in the Returning Drama category.
The Chase, which is produced by the company set up by Derry man Michael Kelpie, is also nominated in Daytime, while its spin-off show Beat the Chasers is nominated in Quiz Game Show.