The show, which broadcast its final series earlier this year, is up against the shows ‘Not Going Out,’ ‘Afterlife,’ and ‘Sex Education’ for the award, which is determined by public vote.

Voting is open until 12pm today, Thursday and you can vote for Derry Girls at https://www.nationaltvawards.com/vote/category/comedy

The results will be broadcast live on ITV from the NTAs from 8pm tonight, October 13. The show will be hosted by presenter Joel Dommett.

The cast of Derry Girls. Channel 4

Other categories include Talent Show, TV Presenter, Factual Entertainment and Drama Performance.

‘Bridgerton,’ which stars Derry Girls’ actress Nicola Coughlan (Clare) is also nominated in the Returning Drama category.