‘Derry Girls’ so important as voice of females: says Chelsea Clinton

May 2001... Chelsea Clinton greets the crowd that gathered at Guildhall Sq. for the visit of her father. Included are Gerry Adams and Pat and John Hume.

The daughter of former US President Bill Clinton had a walk-on cameo in the final episode of the hit show.

Speaking in Belfast this week alongside Tara-Lynne O’Neill, who starred in ‘Derry Girls’, Ms Clinton said that, as a fan of the show, she had been excited to be asked to take part and immediately said “yes”.

Her father, of course, played a central role in brokering the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

She said filming the closing scene had been a joy.

“It was such a magical day when she (writer Lisa McGee) and the crew came and we filmed in New York,” she said.

“It was a bright, beautiful sunny day. I was so proud and excited that I was not only at the end of the series but I was at the last day of filming on the entire show.

“It was just a joy. I had even more fun than I expected to have,” she said.

“I cried when I watched it, even though I knew what was going to happen.”

Ms Clinton emphasised the importance of ‘Derry Girls’ as the voice of females, written by a woman, Lisa McGee.

“We know that, so often, it’s boys who raise their hands to tell stories, to write stories and, so, I really hope to talk about why I think it’s so important that we empower young girls to tell stories and we continue to support people like Lisa McGee to tell important stories to make our lives more interesting, more full of laughter but also to help us think about the world in important and provocative ways,” she said.

Ms Clinton said that, despite being asked throughout her life, she has no intention of following in the footsteps of both her parents by running for political office.

“I’ve never seriously thought about it as the path for me at any given point in time, she said.”