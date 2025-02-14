Derry Girls star Louisa Harland cast in new TV adaptation of Marian Keyes' 'The Walsh Sisters'

Derry Girls star Louisa Harland has been announced as one of the lead cast members for new comedy drama series, The Walsh Sisters, inspired by the novels of international best-selling author Marian Keyes.

RTÉ in association with the BBC recently confirmed the first season of The Walsh Sisters, which is currently in production, directed by Ian FitzGibbon, (Hullraisers, Moone Boy).

It features a chaotic, dysfunctional but deeply loveable family of five sisters, their mother and bemused father.

It is in part based on two of Keyes’s books, the blockbuster novels Rachel’s Holiday and Anybody Out There. The comedy drama is produced by award-winning indies Cuba Pictures and Metropolitan Pictures, with producer Patrick O’Donoghue (The Tourist, Brooklyn, The Wonder) in association with the BBC, Screen Ireland and Cineflix Rights as the exclusive worldwide distribution partner.

Headlining the cast are Louisa Harland (Derry Girls; Renegade Nell; Love/Hate) as the troubled Anna Walsh and rising talent Caroline Menton, (Oddity) taking on the role of one of Marian’s most loved characters sister Rachel.

Danielle Galligan (House of Guinness; KIN, Spilt Milk; Shadow and Bone) brings oldest sister Claire to life and BAFTA-nominated Máiréad Tyers (Extraordinary, My Lady Jane, Belfast) plays the fearless baby of the family, Helen.

The final Walsh sister is will be played by multi-hyphenate stage, screen and screenwriting talent Stefanie Preissner (Solpadeine is My Boyfriend; Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope; How to Adult), who plays Maggie, ‘mammy’s favourite’.

In addition to appearing on screen as Maggie, Dublin-based Preissner, who created RTÉ’s groundbreaking comedy drama Can't Cope, Won't Cope, is entrusted with the adaptation of Keyes’ much-loved books. As the creative lead and writer across the series, Preissner is joined by Kefi Chadwick (Rivals; Death in Paradise) writing two episodes.

Adding Hollywood stardust to the line-up is Irish-American actor Aidan Quinn (This is my Father, Legends of the Fall, Song for a Raggy Boy). Quinn has been tapped to play put-upon Jack ‘Daddy’ Walsh alongside his screen wife Carrie Crowley (An Cailín Ciúin; Hope Street; Smother), who recreates eccentric Mammy Walsh. American actress and personality Debi Mazar (Kaos, Younger) has signed up for the part of Chaquie.

Caroline Menton said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be a part of The Walsh Sisters. Rachel is such a beloved character that has resonated with me and countless others around the world for nearly two decades. Hers is a story of hope and I feel so privileged to get the opportunity to bring Rachel to life and be a part of bringing Marian Keyes’ iconic Walsh family to the screen.”

Louisa Harland added: ﻿ “Couldn’t be happier to be part of the Walsh family. These books mean so much to so many. It’s the dream job.”

Other cast members include Gina Moxley who will play Josephine (The Patient Gloria, Here Before) and Jay Duffy (Wheel of Time, Northern Lights) who will play Rachel’s complicated love interest Luke Costello. Samuel Anderson (Amandaland, Landscapers) has also been cast as Aidan - Anna’s love interest.

Billed as “a comedy about serious things — a pacey, brutally honest and uncompromisingly funny exposé of the realities of being an Irish sister”, The Walsh Sisters has commenced shooting for an autumn launch on RTÉ, followed by BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

The executive producers on the series are RTÉ’s head of drama David Crean and director of co-productions and acquisitions Dermot Horan; Cuba Pictures’ joint CEOs Dixie Linder and Nick Marston; MetropolitanPictures producer and joint CEO David McLoughlin; Cineflix Rights’ James Durie and Tom Misselbrook; Stefanie Preissner; and Marian Keyes and Tony Baines.