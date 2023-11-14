'Derry Girls' star Nicola Coughlan to feature in 'Doctor Who' next year

Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan is set to trade the ballroom for the TARDIS, as she joins the cast of Doctor Who.

Nicola Coughlan (Image: James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios)

The Galway born actress has made a huge impact in film and television having starred in standout roles such as the hilarious Clare Devlin in award-winning drama comedy series Derry Girls, Penelope Featherington in the regency-era international sensation Bridgerton, and not to forget one of the Barbies in mega-blockbuster Barbie, alongside the Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa. Gatwa is also known for his role as Eric in Netflix’s Sex Education.

Nicola is now set to make a big impact when she takes a trip though time and space in this exciting undisclosed role.

On joining Doctor Who, Nicola Coughlan says: “I’m excited to join the Whoniverse under the leadership of the inimitable Russell T Davies. I’ve been a fan of Ncuti Gatwa for some time and getting to share the screen with him as the Doctor has been an absolute joy”.

Showrunner, Russell T Davies says: “This has been the most brilliant shoot, with Nicola lighting up the set and bringing joy. From Derry, via Bridgerton, to the TARDIS, it’s the trip of a lifetime.”

Doctor Who returns in November 2023 with three special episodes with David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor to coincide with the 60th anniversary. Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will air over the festive period.