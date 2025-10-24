Derry Girls star Saoirse Monica Jackson has been cast in a Harry Potter audiobook
Saoirse Monica (31) is known throughout the world for her role as the overly dramatic teenager Erin in Derry Girls, but now she takes to voicing in the world of Harry Potter.
Pottermore Publishing said in a statement: “With the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in sight, we are as excited as ever to announce even more talent for the Audible-exclusive, full-cast audio editions. Professors Slughorn and Trelawney will be played by Bill Nighy and Saoirse-Monica.”
The Derry woman will be joining a cast of well-known actors and actresses such as Hugh Laurie of ‘House’ fame as Albus Dumbledore and Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall.
Professor Sybill Trelawney, an eccentric teacher at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, is described as having a wispy voice and dramatic pronouncements of impending doom.
