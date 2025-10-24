Derry Girls star Saoirse Monica Jackson has been cast in a Harry Potter audiobook

Derry Girls actress Saoirse Monica Jackson is set to voice Professor Trelawney in the Harry Potter audiobooks announced by Pottermore Publishing.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saoirse Monica (31) is known throughout the world for her role as the overly dramatic teenager Erin in Derry Girls, but now she takes to voicing in the world of Harry Potter.

Pottermore Publishing said in a statement: “With the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in sight, we are as excited as ever to announce even more talent for the Audible-exclusive, full-cast audio editions. Professors Slughorn and Trelawney will be played by Bill Nighy and Saoirse-Monica.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Derry woman will be joining a cast of well-known actors and actresses such as Hugh Laurie of ‘House’ fame as Albus Dumbledore and Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson at the world premiere screening of Derry Girls season 3 in the Omniplex Cinema on Thursday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2214GS – 023

Professor Sybill Trelawney, an eccentric teacher at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, is described as having a wispy voice and dramatic pronouncements of impending doom.

For more on the Harry Potter audiobooks check here: https://www.pottermorepublishing.com/