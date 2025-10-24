Derry Girls star Saoirse Monica Jackson has been cast in a Harry Potter audiobook

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 24th Oct 2025, 10:20 BST
Derry Girls Season 3 premiere 2022: Saoirse Monica Jackson (Erin) and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell (Michelle)
Derry Girls actress Saoirse Monica Jackson is set to voice Professor Trelawney in the Harry Potter audiobooks announced by Pottermore Publishing.

Saoirse Monica (31) is known throughout the world for her role as the overly dramatic teenager Erin in Derry Girls, but now she takes to voicing in the world of Harry Potter.

Pottermore Publishing said in a statement: “With the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in sight, we are as excited as ever to announce even more talent for the Audible-exclusive, full-cast audio editions. Professors Slughorn and Trelawney will be played by Bill Nighy and Saoirse-Monica.”

The Derry woman will be joining a cast of well-known actors and actresses such as Hugh Laurie of ‘House’ fame as Albus Dumbledore and Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson at the world premiere screening of Derry Girls season 3 in the Omniplex Cinema on Thursday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2214GS – 023placeholder image
Saoirse-Monica Jackson at the world premiere screening of Derry Girls season 3 in the Omniplex Cinema on Thursday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2214GS – 023

Professor Sybill Trelawney, an eccentric teacher at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, is described as having a wispy voice and dramatic pronouncements of impending doom.

For more on the Harry Potter audiobooks check here: https://www.pottermorepublishing.com/

