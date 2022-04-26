Derry Girls take a trip to Barry’s Amusements for episode three

The third episode in the third and final series airs tonight, Tuesday, April 26 and the gang excitedly prepare for the annual trip to Barry’s.

If the first two episodes are anything to go by, much hilarity is guaranteed.

Writer Lisa McGee today reminded everyone on Twitter that the show starts at the earlier time of 9pm on Channel 4 and added: “This episode features two of the stupidest track placements in the history of the show. It’s called ‘ Stranger on a train ‘ I hope you enjoy it.”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry’s Amusements closed its doors for the final time last year and is now Curry’s Fun Park. The Derry Girls crew was spotted filming at the location last year.

The new series of Derry Girls has proved a massive hit with viewers.

On episode one, fans were treated to a Derry special guest star with Hollywood and Northern Irish legend Liam Neeson joining the cast as Chief Constable Byers, a local member of the police force who interrogates the gang following them getting into a spot of bother on the eve of their GCSE results.

Liam Neeson said: “I was delighted to be able to play a wee part of the final series of Derry Girls. I’m a huge fan of the series, the talented Lisa McGee’s incredible writing and the superb ensemble cast. It’s such a unique and special show with real heart and amazing to see the lives of ordinary, funny people living in Northern Ireland during The Troubles played out in a Channel 4 comedy. It was lovely to be back filming there and having fun with them all.” And last week, the friends delighted with their tribute to the Spice Girls. So, fans are eagerly waiting to see what tonight has in store.

Front row: l-r: Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee ODonnell) and Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson).Second row: l-r: Mary Quinn (Tara Lynne O'Neill), Gerry Quinn (Tommy Tiernan).Third Row: l-r: Sarah McCool (Kathy Kiera Clarke), Granda Joe (Ian McElhinney). Photo: Channel 4