‘Derry Girls’ teaser fuels excitement ahead of new series

With Covid dominating the news again over the last few weeks, it’s safe to say we all need something to look forward to in 2022.

It’s good news then that the new series of Derry Girls is on the horizon and writer Lisa McGee has given us all a sneak peek.

Writing on Twitter, the Derry woman said: ‘If you have a problem, if no one else can solve it..DO NOT call the DerryGirls’ with a link to a short Youtube video of a new scene

Derry Girls returns later this year.

It shows the cast in a bit of difficulty, with their hands up and surrounded by Police, one of whom is none other than another well-known Derry face - Serena Terry, also known as Mammy Banter. The clip, which has already beenviewed over 50,000 times since it was uploaded, ends with a voiceover that declares: ‘Brand new Derry Girls, coming 2022, only on Channel 4.’

The teaser created a strong ripple of excitement among fans, who have been eagerly awaiting the next and final instalment of the popular show.