‘Derry Girls’ teaser fuels excitement ahead of new series
With Covid dominating the news again over the last few weeks, it’s safe to say we all need something to look forward to in 2022.
It’s good news then that the new series of Derry Girls is on the horizon and writer Lisa McGee has given us all a sneak peek.
Writing on Twitter, the Derry woman said: ‘If you have a problem, if no one else can solve it..DO NOT call the DerryGirls’ with a link to a short Youtube video of a new scene
It shows the cast in a bit of difficulty, with their hands up and surrounded by Police, one of whom is none other than another well-known Derry face - Serena Terry, also known as Mammy Banter. The clip, which has already beenviewed over 50,000 times since it was uploaded, ends with a voiceover that declares: ‘Brand new Derry Girls, coming 2022, only on Channel 4.’
The teaser created a strong ripple of excitement among fans, who have been eagerly awaiting the next and final instalment of the popular show.
Filming for the new series took place in November in various locations, including in and around the city. A lot of the outdoor scenes were centred in the Limewood Street and neighbouring areas, while filming were also shot around the Guildhall. In September, Lisa McGee confirmed the third series of Derry Girls would be the last. She said: “.Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved.”