'Derry Girls', the walls and Peadar O'Donnell's to star in new Tourism Ireland campaign

The Tourism Ireland board met in the City Hotel on Thursday, 15 June for their monthly meeting, where they took the opportunity to meet with local tourism operators to discuss overseas tourism to Northern Ireland this year. They also discussed the extensive programme of activity which Tourism Ireland is undertaking to promote Derry, the North-West and the island of Ireland around the world in 2023.

Speaking after the board meeting, Siobhan McManamy, Interim Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “We were delighted to be in Derry for this month’s board meeting and to have the chance to meet with representatives of the local tourism industry and to hear directly about their business. It also gave us the opportunity to discuss overseas tourism in 2023 and the extensive programme of promotional activity which Tourism Ireland is undertaking around the world, to highlight the North-West and the island of Ireland to prospective visitors.”

Derry features prominently in Tourism Ireland’s new global campaign ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’, which is being rolled out in top tourism markets. One of the ads features Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell from Derry Girls and features the historic city walls, Peadar O’Donnell’s bar, the Peace Bridge and, of course, the Derry Girls mural.

The city and county feature prominently on Tourism Ireland’s international website, Ireland.com, which attracted more than 12.2 million unique views in 2022. Derry’s attractions, festivals and scenery are also highlighted on Tourism Ireland’s social media platforms, including Facebook (Tourism Ireland has around 4.7 million fans worldwide), Instagram (over 1.1 million followers), Twitter (over 562,000 followers) and YouTube.

In 2022, Tourism Ireland generated positive publicity in international media outlets for Derry worth £28.5 million (in equivalent advertising value) – through media visits, press releases, ezines and in-market media events.

Tourism Ireland is rolling out its ‘twinning’ initiative again this year, which involves each overseas market ‘twinning with’ a specific region or area on the island of Ireland. GB is twinned with Derry and Donegal, so Tourism Ireland in GB is placing a special focus on the North-West in 2023.

